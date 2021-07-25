Saving muzzled China, one note at a time





For decades, Yu Ruxin, a businessman turned freelance historian, scoured second-hand book stalls across China for frayed and yellowed documents on the Cultural Revolution, a decade of mass political upheaval unleashed. by Mao Zedong. The fruit of his long quest was published in Hong Kong this month, a 1,354-page story that sheds new light on the central role of the military during the Cultural Revolution. The People’s Liberation Army is widely known for being called upon to enforce order, but Mr. Yu also painstakingly documents how the military has also been involved in political purges and persecution. Through the Storm, a two-volume Chinese-language book backed by 2,421 footnotes, stands out all the more these days as Chinese authorities are determined to erase the darker chapters of the story. party history.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping this month celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the country’s Communist Party. The centenary ignored the political upheavals and mass suffering that characterized the parties in power in previous decades.

Mr. Yu, 70, said he was not an opponent of the party, but that China should allow a candid account of the Cultural Revolution, when 1.6 million people were killed, by some experts believe. We won’t really be able to absorb the lessons of history, and history may well repeat itself, Yu said in an interview from Hong Kong. It might not be exactly like the Cultural Revolution, but something similar cannot be ruled out. Discussing such topics has become more and more difficult in China in recent years. Historians and publishers have come under intense pressure to stick to the official line. Yet Mr. Yus’ new book shows how independent Chinese historians can cross barriers. He grew up in southern China’s Guangdong Province, moved to Hong Kong in the late 1980s, and used income from a real estate business to fund trips to China for interviews and research. documents.

In elaborately recounting how the People’s Liberation Army forces became entangled in power struggles, Mr. Yu said he wanted to question the widespread focus on Red Guard students as key players who drove the excesses of the Cultural Revolution. In China, the authorities now treat the military as the guardians of a unified, top-down order; Mr. Yus’ conclusions challenge this image.

Joseph Torigian, an assistant professor at the American University specializing in Chinese political and military history, said Mr. Yus’ book was an exceptionally valuable achievement. You really have to spend years slowly accumulating sources from a wide variety of places, Professor Torigian wrote in an email, carefully putting the pieces together to get the basics correct and then making a few assumptions. Mr. Yus’ quest to make sense of the Cultural Revolution began even before it was over. He was working in the Guangdong countryside when he learned that Marshal Lin Biao, the pending successor chosen by Maos, had perished in a plane that crashed while fleeing China on September 13, 1971. For Mr. Yus’ generation, this announcement was an astonishing turning point. At the start of the Cultural Revolution, many like him had been ardently loyal to Mao. But now the staunch heir has turned out to be, according to the party, a traitor. For us it was like 9/11 was for Americans, you never forget when and where we heard the news, Yu said. We treated Mao like a divine figure. September 13 shattered that.

The Cultural Revolution ended in 1976, after Mao’s death. Years later, after Mr. Yu moved to Hong Kong, Chinese historians began to explore the conflicts of previous decades. Under Deng Xiaoping, the Communist Party issued a resolution on history in 1981 that generally upheld Maos’ legacy, but recognized that he had made mistakes in his last decades that resulted in immense suffering. After that, Chinese writers helped expose the scale of Maos’ catastrophes, like the Great Leap Forward, when tens of millions of villagers starved to death. Some were academics or free-spirited journalists; others were retirees who had experienced the events they had dissected in blogs and magazines. Their work really made a difference, said Sébastien Végé, professor who studies modern China at the École des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales in Paris. They have changed the way people talk about famine. It is no longer the three years of natural disasters, as official history says, but a political and political disaster. Mr. Yu focused his research on the less understood role of the Chinese military in Maos’ later decades. Mao could not have started the Cultural Revolution without the support of the military leaders; nor would it have ended without their role in arresting radical leaders after his death in 1976, said Yu. The only book to appear in mainland China on the People’s Liberation Army in the Cultural Revolution has was withdrawn from sale shortly after its release in 1989, he said.

The role of the military in the Cultural Revolution was much larger than that of the Red Guards and lasted much longer, Yu said. Look at most books, and you will never know.

He has traveled across China, coaxing at least 50 former executives and aging officers for interviews. He visited sites like the abandoned atomic city in northwestern China, where brutal persecution halted efforts to build nuclear weapons. Above all, Mr. Yu sought to make sense of Marshal Lin, Maos’ fallen successor. Party propaganda presented the Marshal as a malicious schemer; his downfall earned a line in the official 531-page party history published this year for the centenary. Mr. Yu said Marshal Lins’ defeat was complicated because Mao viewed his successors as rivals. Xis Warning: A century after the founding of the Communist Party, the Chinese leader said foreign powers would get their heads knocked out and spill blood if they tried to stop its rise. Behind the Hong Kong takeover : A year ago, the city’s freedoms were reduced at breakneck speed. But the crackdown lasted for years and many signals were missed. A year later in Hong Kong: Neighbors are invited to point out each other. Children learn to look for traitors. The Communist Party is remaking the city. Charting China’s post-Covid path : Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, seeks to balance confidence and caution as his country progresses while other countries continue to fight the pandemic. A challenge for the global leadership of the United States: As President Biden predicts a struggle between democracies and their opponents, Beijing is eager to defend the other side. Red tourism flourishes : New and improved attractions dedicated to the history of the Communist Parties, or a sanitized version of it, draw crowds ahead of the party’s centenary.

Since Mr. Xi came to power in 2012, Chinese officials have sought to tightly control the narrative of the Communist Party’s history. Mr. Xi has cited the Soviet Union as a warning, arguing that it fell apart in part because anti-party critics were allowed to tarnish its legacy.

Too much debate and pluralism over history, Xis said, distracts everyone from the central task of China’s rebirth, said Geremie R. Barm, Chinese historian and member of the Center on US-China Relations of the Asia Society in New York. The past must be determined and fixed, so that the possibilities for the future are also limited to the party. Hong Kong, until recently a haven for works that could not be published on the mainland, has not been spared. A national security law that Chinese leaders imposed on the city last year has intimidated publishers. In recent years, Chinese border officials have stepped up confiscations of banned books that travelers are trying to bring back from Hong Kong, and the pandemic-induced travel freeze has further devastated sales, said Bao Pu, co-founder of New Century Press, publisher of Mr. Yus Book. Ten years ago, a book like Through the Storm could have sold up to 80,000 copies, mostly to mainland Chinese readers, Bao said in an interview. He will only print 1,000 copies and he could not find a seller willing to exhibit the book at the recent Hong Kong Book Fair, he said.

Mr. Yu said that finishing the book has become a personal mission, regardless of the issues sold. It took seven years to write it, often in daily bursts of four or five hours, he said. I personally lived this decade, and if I couldn’t make sense of it, then much of my life, he said, pausing, wouldn’t make sense.

