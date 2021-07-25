Official PPKM level 4 extended until August 2, 2021, here are the rules and regions





KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo announced the extension of Level 4 Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) on Sunday (7/25/2021). A number of regions will be implementing PPKM Level 4 again from July 26 to August 2, 2021. “Considering the health, economic and social dynamics aspects, I have decided to continue the implementation of PPKM level 4 from July 26 to August 2, 2021,” Jokowi said on the presidential secretariat’s YouTube channel, citing Kompas.com, Sunday (7/25/2021). Jokowi claimed that the Emergency PPKM and Level 4 PPKM have been successful in improving the pandemic conditions in Indonesia. Indeed, as long as PPKM level 4 is in effect, restrictions on a number of sectors include offices, education, shopping malls, food and beverage outlets, transport, arts and culture, tourism. , social and community activities. “We know that there is currently an improving trend in the control of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Jokowi said. Read also : Jokowi’s full statement on PPKM level 4 extended until August 2, 2021 Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail “The rate of addition of cases, the BOR (bed occupancy rate), and the positivity rate are starting to show a downward trend, as has happened in several provinces of Java,” said the head of state. Despite this, Joko still asks the public to always be aware of the transmission of Covid-19, especially the dangerous Delta variant. “Nevertheless, we must remain cautious to respond to this trend of improvement. We must always be vigilant against the highly contagious Delta variant,” said the head of state. Previously, PPKM levels 3 and 4 had been implemented for five days from July 21 to 25, 2021 in the regencies / cities of the islands of Java and Bali. Level 4 is intended for each province to record a number of Covid-19 cases of more than 150/100 000 inhabitants per week. In addition, patient care in hospitals exceeds 30/100 000 inhabitants per week, and deaths exceed 5/100 000 inhabitants per week. While level 3 is an area that has recorded cases of Covid-19 between 50-150 / 100,000 inhabitants per week. As well as patient care in hospitals reaching 10-30 / 100,000 inhabitants per week, and death cases ranging from 2-5 / 100,000 inhabitants per week. PPKM Level 4 Rules Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said a number of rules have been adapted to the extended level 4 of the PPKM. “The implementation of the level 4 PPKM is reviewed based on 3 main levels, case indicators, the health system based on the assistance of WHO and the socio-economic community,” said Luhut. during a press conference, Sunday (7/25/2021). Read also: Assessment of the cause of the decrease in daily cases of Covid-19 during the PPKM emergency

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.com/tren/read/2021/07/25/215500665/resmi-ppkm-level-4-diperpanjang-hingga-2-agustus-2021-ini-aturan-dan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos