Death bet: Covid in the UK





That the bodies pile up by the thousands, denounced Boris Johnson in his private office, but the door was open and a number of witnesses would have heard it. It was last October, when the second wave of Covid-19 was picking up speed, but the British Prime Minister was determined not to reimpose restrictions like masks and self-isolation on the public. The bodies piled up quite high by the tens of thousands, in fact. In the five months from November 2020 to March 2021, Covid killed 86,049 UK citizens, most of whom likely would have lived if the Johnson government had taken a less capricious approach to lockdowns.

Intrepid, he begins again. Earlier this month, with new cases of Covid surpassing 50,000 a day and currently doubling almost every two weeks, Johnson announced the end of all pandemic restrictions. Go wherever you want, wear a mask or not as you please, gather at six at the bar, hug people or even sneeze them if you feel like it, inside, outside, everywhere , at any time. Other governments watch, aghast but fascinated. It would be really interesting to know how many deaths it takes to gain collective immunity in a population that has already been heavily vaccinated, and here is a mug that is ready to roll the dice with its own people. Watch carefully and take notes. The UK population roughly leads the way in vaccinations: 88% of adults received their first vaccine and 68% received both doses. Perhaps they are already on the verge of herd immunity, which was typically assumed to affect around 60% of the population vaccinated against the original version of the Covid virus, but maybe 80% or more for the newer variants and more infectious. Or maybe the recent variants are so infectious that herd immunity is completely unattainable for any vaccination program. It would be nice to know, but not at the risk of spreading death among our own people. But look! This is Johnson, and he’s ready to use the British people as a guinea pig. One can easily imagine such thoughts crossing the minds of French, American or Indian leaders, but it is highly unlikely that they crossed the mind of Johnson. He is not a detail man, and it is more likely that he just strayed into this position out of carelessness and piousness. First, in February, as vaccines took hold and things improved, he vowed that Freedom Day, when all restrictions were lifted, would be in mid-June. Then the Delta variant appeared and wreaked havoc in India. In mid-April, Johnson closed the doors to Indian travelers and postponed Freedom Day for a month. But he stuck darkly to that date, even though he had the horrific example of the Netherlands before him, he ended all restrictions at the end of June and then reimposed them earlier in July when new infections took hold. unleashed. And now the day of freedom has arrived. The new British Secretary of Health, Sajid Javid (who has just caught Covid), blithely predicts that there could be 1,000,000 new infections per day within a few weeks. However, don’t worry because the link between infection and hospitalization or death has been broken. No, this is not the case, although this link is clearly very weakened by the level of vaccination in the UK. No vaccine provides complete immunity, and if daily infections soar to six figures, even one hospitalization rate in a thousand can mean hundreds a day. Johnson is playing with people’s lives, although it’s unclear whether he really understands the risk. On the other hand, maybe hell will get away with it. The very nature of experiments is that you don’t know the outcome in advance, and that’s an important and important question. If Britain’s immunization level really does allow a country to fully open up, despite the worst the new variants can do, that’s good news for everyone. And if it turns out that’s not the case, these are the only Brits who have to die.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/opinion/deadly-gamble-covid-in-the-uk/cid/1823921 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos