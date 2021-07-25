Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein calls Donald Trump a “war criminal”





Political analyst and Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein on Sunday called former President Donald Trump a “war criminal” on reliable CNN sources.

He said people need to see Trump in “a different context”, calling him “our own American war criminal.”

The comment appeared to shock host Brian Stelter, who prompted Bernstein to explain his remark.

Bernstein said the alleged crimes include the tens of thousands of people who died during the pandemic as a result of what he called Trump’s “murderous negligence”. He accused Trump of “putting his own electoral interests above the health of our people because they have been butchered in this pandemic.”

He also compared Trump’s response to the 2020 election and the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill to war crimes.

He noted that General Mark Milley allegedly compared supporters of Trump and his movement to “brown shirts”, a paramilitary group of Nazi Germany. “Not the press, not reporters comparing Trump to Hitler, but rather the head of the US military comparing him and his movement to brown shirts,” he said,

Stelter stressed that Bernstein would be pushed back for the remarks.

“It’s not like ICC is setting up a panel or anything, taking action,” Stelter noted.

Carl Bernstein attends the New Yorker Festival 2017. He said on Sunday that former President Donald Trump was a war criminal. Brad Barket / New Yorker / Getty Images

Bernstein defended his assessment.

“A war against our two peoples, in terms of what the effects of his politics and his selfishness – if you want to use the word narcissism – have brought,” he said.

He said there was something about Trump “that we have never seen before in a president.”

“These are not just offenses punishable by impeachment. This is another type of crime in which the humanity of the people of the United States has been relegated to the ground by the President of the United States, which has elevated only its own narrow policy, financial and personal interests before those of our people, our country, our Constitution ”, he declared.

Newsweek reached out to Trump’s office for comment, but had no response Sunday evening.

Bernstein has long criticized Trump.

In the wake of the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, he called for Trump’s impeachment.

“The time to invoke the 25th Amendment is NOW,” he tweeted. “Trump’s own staff from top to bottom have known he has been talking and acting like a mad bully for weeks, including his remarks today to the crowd he brought to DC for his own provocative purposes and seditious. “

In 2019, in response to Trump’s first impeachment, he said there was “overwhelming evidence that the President of the United States conspired with his lawyer to undermine the electoral process in that country through the intervention of a foreign power “.

