China’s Evergrande troubles destroy Xi’s economic history

William Pesek is an award-winning Tokyo-based journalist and author of “Japanization: What the World Can Learn from Japan’s Lost Decades”.

That deafening silence one hears in Asia’s largest economy is the music that stops for China Evergrande Group – as founder Hui Ka Yan scrambles to find a chair.

No billionaire is arguably a greater bane to the existence of President Xi Jinping’s Communist Party. Of course, Jack Ma of the Alibaba Group is rushing for his own chair. Cheng Wei from Didi Global too. Yet the fate of China’s elite tech companies is not the systemic threat that Hui’s hugely indebted real estate empire poses to China’s financial stability.

At $ 300 billion, the liability facing China Evergrande is roughly equivalent to South Africa’s annual gross domestic product – or that of Vietnam, Cambodia and the Maldives combined. That may not seem like much for an economy of over $ 14 trillion. But the bitter note that China Evergrande is playing in global markets is raining on Xi’s charts in Beijing.

A few weeks ago, China’s ‘V’ return of COVID-19 topped the charts. The same is true of the celebrations surrounding the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party. Now it’s turmoil in Asian money markets as investors rush to reduce the value of China Evergrande’s assets. Case in point: The conglomerate’s 2025 dollar bond traded at just 50 cents to the dollar last week.

Worse for Xi, this story is no longer that of a billionaire who got ahead of his skis. It is about the deep financial problems simmering beneath the surface that Beijing has been very adept at disguising. So far, global investors have been asking a fundamental question: Is China Evergrande too big to fail or too big to save?

For Xi’s inner circle, the issues highlighted by Hui are too important to ignore.

Some suggest that the risks emanating from China Evergrande are of the “black swan” type that few saw coming. Rather, it is “gray rhinoceros”. While Nassim Nicholas Taleb warned of unpredictable shocks with catastrophic consequences, the gray rhinos Michelle Wucker popularized in her 2016 book “The Gray Rhino: How to Recognize and Act on Obvious Dangers We Don’t Know” are in full view. .

In this case, those obvious dangers are the continent’s giants of global acquisition whose debt-fueled pride is suddenly drifting away from regulators. In 2019, Wang Jingwu, then head of the People’s Bank of China financial stability department, found himself warning of a “high probability of financial risk” of this particular species.

At the time, regulators seemed more concerned with Anbang Insurance Group, Dalian Wanda Group, Fosun Group, HNA Group, and Zhejiang Luosen Neili. In 2019, remember that then-US President Donald Trump’s zero-sum policies on trade and mergers and acquisitions were disastrous for businesses on the continent with large dollar-denominated debt.

Still, it turns out that China Evergrande has always been the most obvious weak link in a financial system Xi hoped to sell so strong. And the problems are coming to a head, changing the situation on the Chinese renewal markets with Chinese purulent fragilities.

The immediate pressure point is the $ 32 billion in commercial paper held by Evergrande’s main onshore subsidiary in December. A slew of missed payments this year has markets under Chinese 24/7 default watch.

This poses two dilemmas for Xi. One stifles the narrative of the economic recovery he hopes to harness to win a third – and unprecedented – five-year term as leader. The other: it tests its commitment to deleveraging the economy to boost the main asset markets such as real estate.

Since 2012, Xi has pledged to let market forces play a “decisive” role in Beijing’s decision-making. So far, however, the Xi era has shown only modest tolerance for major flaws. Without a doubt, he is loath to risk a Lehman Brothers-style collapse as GDP grows and mainland markets attract foreign capital.

The cracks highlighted by China Evergrande are not preventing a herd of investment giants from increasing hiring in Shanghai. The list of banks wishing to trade in the Chinese $ 18 trillion government bond market is growing: BlackRock, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Schroders and Vanguard, among a myriad of others.

China’s vast potential is as alluring as it is disorienting. The idea of ​​1.4 billion people all looking to climb the economic ladder and own a car, a house and, perhaps, bet on initial public offerings and participate in creative wealth management products seems obvious. .

Keep in mind, however, that Xi’s vision of making the Chinese rich is somewhat of a parallel universe. Not only is Xi making China Inc. less and less transparent, but he is imposing this opacity on Hong Kong. As Xi’s party requisitions the data collection industry, how can consumers, investors, and foreign governments trust the use of Chinese technology or the digital currency Beijing is brewing?

Confidence is also waning, as Evergrande’s default oversight in China pisses investors around the world. Hui seems to be running out of tycoon buddies to buy off his debt – and save him time. Last week, HSBC, the Hong Kong unit of the Bank of China and other big names stopped providing mortgages to buyers of the unfinished properties of the China Evergrande group. Not auspicious, as these things are going.

With every milestone Xi’s party has taken these days, the financial woes encompassed by China Evergrande are like an ominous soundtrack playing in the background. This hardly means that China is heading for a subprime-like crisis, but it is a daily reminder that the veneer of Chinese stability rests on rather shaky foundations.