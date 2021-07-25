Trump Says Americans Don’t Take COVID Vaccine Because They “Don’t Trust the President”





Former President Donald Trump said at a rally of his supporters on Saturday night that Americans refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 because they “don’t trust” President Joe Biden.

Speaking at a rally in Phoenix, Trump touted his administration’s successful deployment of the Operation Warp Speed ​​vaccine and claimed that many Americans did not trust Biden enough to get vaccinated.

“What about the vaccine? I came up with the vaccine. They said it would take 3-5 years. It’s going to save the world,” Trump said, while adding that his administration had done “such an amazing job” to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump then sharpened his criticism of Biden and said the current administration’s recommended break on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for safety purposes in April delayed the rollout “so badly” and added that, “Because they don’t trust the president, people don’t. “

“It’s as easy as it gets,” he said.

The ex-president’s comments come just a week after he launched a less direct attack, writing in a statement that Biden is “a lot late, and people are refusing to take the vaccine because they don’t trust in his administration, they don’t trust the election results, and they certainly don’t trust the Fake News, which refuses to tell the truth. “

Since leaving office, Trump has repeatedly claimed that the US vaccine rollout was the result of his administration’s efforts, despite the fact that he has often been criticized for falling behind and failing to meets immunization goals.

At Saturday’s rally, Trump told his supporters that he “recommends” that they take the vaccine, but that he also “believes 100% in your freedoms.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the “Rally to Protect Our Elections” conference July 24 in Phoenix, Arizona. He said many Americans reject COVID vaccines because they don’t trust President Joe Biden. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Biden urged all Americans to get vaccinated as quickly as possible, as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country. A recent investigation found that Biden’s pandemic approval rating fell to its lowest level since January amid reports that the COVID-19 Delta variant is spreading rapidly.

Just over six in 10 Americans (63%) now approve of the president’s handling of the pandemic, according to the new ABC News / Ipsos poll. The number is a nine point drop from Biden’s highest result (72%) in the same poll in late March.

As of Sunday, 162.7 million Americans had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 56% of the population had received at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

But as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread, 49 states, as well as Washington, DC and Puerto Rico, have seen an increase in daily COVID cases of 5% or more in the last week alone, reported the ‘Johns Hopkins University.

On Tuesday, CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said the Delta variant is now responsible for 83% of coronavirus cases in the United States.

“The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants is to prevent the spread of the disease, and vaccination is the most powerful tool we have. We must continue to expand immunization coverage by building confidence in COVID-19 vaccines, ”Walensky said during a Senate hearing.

