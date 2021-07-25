Why China will not cooperate with the West: the pandemic has made matters worse

Thirty years ago, the American political scientist Francis Fukuyama in his bookThe end of the story and the last manargued the inevitability of Western liberal democracy and the universalization of democratic values ​​around the world. The book’s publication was heavily criticized by many, including such luminaries like Samuel Huntington, Fareed Zakaria and Benjamin Barber, who interpreted Fukuyama’s ideas as naively optimistic, who failed to recognize the fundamental fault lines separating not only the West, moreover, among Western societies themselves.

However, Fukuyama’s vision of a liberal West that would act as a beacon of hope and promise for other nations to emulate ultimately won the prize, at least among liberals in America. The idea that American values ​​(democracy, liberty, right to choose) were not only reserved for Americans, but reflected universal aspirations and goals (as long as political institutions could be reformed) became a central theme and an issue. worldview governing American foreign policy. The Clinton, Bush, and Obama administrations, to varying degrees, all maintained such a way of thinking, and Washington’s diplomatic playbook was largely based on a highly missionary philosophy: America would win its enemies through lure. of its values ​​and its way of life, with democracy as the main focus.

Such a vision, however, did not correspond to the realities of international life, and the United States paid a heavy price for its political vision in the Middle East where the war on terrorism (unleashed by George W. Bush) saw the United States will spend the next twenty years in a costly war in Afghanistan and Iraq against Islamic terrorism. This period of involvement of the Americas in the fight against terrorism coincided with the rise of China and, throughout history, Beijing has seen a golden opportunity to assert and promote its interests first in Asia. , then more generally.

China enters the game

The entry of the People’s Republic of China into the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001 marked a milestone in global forays. As ironic as it may sound today, the United States was one of the strongest supporters of China’s participation in the WTO. In a speech, then-President Bill Clinton described this as a historic step towards continued prosperity in America, reform in China, and peace in the world. . . it will open new trade doors for America and new hope for change in China. For Washington, China’s presence at the WTO validated the Americas’ engagement strategy as the right one, and that America and China would both prosper economically if China followed the US manual. But Beijing had other ideas.

On the surface, China still largely adheres to Deng Xiaoping’s saying oftaoguangyanghui(hide the light and feed the darkness), but there were a number of clues that pointed to Beijing’s greatest ambitions and to which Washington did not pay enough attention. For example, many scholars of international relations in China suddenly paid great attention to the notion of soft power in the early twentieth century, despite the idea coined by Harvard don Joseph Nye in the late 1980s. Singapore-based researcher LiMingjiangat of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, the main purpose of soft power was to refute the Chinese threat thesis. China’s leadership was all too aware of the perceptions of threat its rise to power had provoked and therefore sought out soft power as a means of discrediting this threat.

The Beijing Olympics in 2008 bolstered China’s confidence that its time had come and that it was ready to take the next step to challenge the United States for world supremacy. Coincidentally or not, China dominated the United States in the medal table, winning forty-eight gold medals to thirty-six, becoming the first country to dislodge Washington since the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Prior to that, the United States had won the most gold medals at the 1996, 2000 and 2004 Olympics.

The third sign of China’s growing challenge to the United States and the West in general came during the global financial crisis of 2008-2009. As Washington and many Western countries struggled to bring order to their own countries, a key narrative that emerged in China was that the United States and its brand of financial capitalism could not be trusted. global. In Beijing’s eyes, the financial crisis has shown the flaws and blind spots of the United States and the West. In the relentless pursuit of wealth, Western economies had over-indebted and underperformed, and like a house of cards, it was time for such a system to collapse.

With this in mind, China saw the need to create its own global institutions, independent of Western rules and arrangements, but reflecting non-Western characteristics and preferably reflecting China’s interests and priorities. But given the highly connected nature of the globalized world, China could not do without significantly harming its own interests. In other words, there were few or no viable alternatives for China, even though it was not happy with what the West had to offer.

All of that changed with the rise of Chinese tech giants in the early 2010s, which allowed China to challenge the monopoly of Western companies, allowing Chinese citizens to operate on systems designed by the China. The story of internationally renowned Alipay and Jack Mas is well known and needs little explanation. But what has really propelled China to the forefront of the high-tech world is the Chinese government’s involvement in these companies and its insistence on harnessing the power of technology to meet the needs of China, its people. citizens and, more importantly, the Chinese Communist Party. Party (PCC). Indeed, it also coincided with the transition of power from Hu Jintao to Xi Jinping, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The Party and the President as sacred

While President Xi Jinping’s personal beliefs and worldview are certainly worth exploring and studying for clues relating to China’s political behavior and foreign policy, a more accurate assessment of China needs to be done. ‘First recognize the centrality of the CCP and the symbiotic relationship between Xi and the CCP, one akin to that of the relationship between lips and teeth. As the Chinese saying goes, teeth get cold without lips, or more literally when lips die, teeth get cold. Seen in this light, Xiis is undoubtedly a product of the CCP and would defend the party at any cost. This includes the defense of the sacred image of the CCP (the party is infallible), the benevolence of the CCP (the party is good) and the all-knowing / all-powerful image of the party (the party is all-knowing and all-powerful). This elevation of the CCP’s god status in China is also the source from which Xi derives his ultimate authority. Without the party, Xi would be relegated to another politician-bureaucrat, one who derives his authority and legitimacy from factional struggles and petty arguments. Likewise, the sacred image that the CCP seeks can only be achieved if it has a god-like figurehead in the person of Xi to embody his beliefs and worldview in everyday life.

Faced with this need to preserve a sacred image of both the party and its leader, it is not surprising that China in its current relationship with the United States seeks to promote the idea that it is exceptional, by what she is better and different from the West. One of the reasons this is the case is that the United States has frequently touted the Western liberal international order and the promotion of democracy as a universal good. This has been a constant thorn in the flesh of Beijing, not least because of its own authoritarian system which is often criticized by Western powers for its violation of human rights. As long as this democratic deficit exists, China’s international image would always be somewhat tarnished, which, in turn, would affect the sanctified image of Xi and the CCP. After all, you can only be considered divine if you are both good and powerful. In the case of China, having the latter without the former means that China is claiming superpower status is only partial, which is not enough for Xi and the party.

Why China doesn’t trust the West

Seen in this light, it’s no surprise that China does not fundamentally trust the United States. Not only does Beijing see Washington’s goal as wanting to keep it low and preserve its international primacy, but it also sees the current Biden administration and its focus on promoting democracy as an existential threat to its political view of the United States. world. Indeed, Western criticisms from Beijing of Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet all feed into the central CCP narrative: The United States and the West want to challenge the Party’s grip on power and remake China to the image of the West. Such a siege mentality means Beijing is unlikely to find common ground with the United States when it comes to key strategic interests. Therefore, the CCP also views the statements made by the United States and the West as an attempt to drive a wedge between itself and its citizens, which would effectively destroy its sacred image and its supreme leader who was built with it. so much care and thoroughness over the years. Indeed, Chinese political observers in their account of the fall of the Soviet Union often do not point to Mikhail Gorbachevs.volumeandperestroikainstead, they attribute it to Nikita Khrushchev’s denunciation of Stalin as the start of the long Soviet decline. Unity is essential to preserve the sacred image of the party, and the CCP will do everything to defend it.

