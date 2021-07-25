PPKM Level 4 Extended from July 26 to August 2, popular markets are allowed with strict procedures





TRIBUNNEWS.COM – PPKM level 4 officially extended from July 26, 2021 to August 2, 2021. This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo in a press release on Sunday (7/25/2021). “Taking into account the health, economic and social dynamics, I have decided to continue the implementation of PPKM level 4 from July 26 to August 2, 2021,” Jokowi said via the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube show. However, Jokowi said there will be adjustments to community activities and mobility that will be made in stages. Read also : PPKM level 3, worship in places of worship can gather a maximum of 25 percent or 20 people Read also : PPKM Level 4: Food stalls can open until 8:00 p.m., maximum to eat on site 20 minutes Some of these adjustments are: – Popular markets that sell daily essentials are allowed to open as usual with strict health protocols. – Popular markets that do not sell basic daily needs can be opened until 3:00 p.m. WIB with a maximum capacity of 50%. – Street vendors, grocery stores, hair salons, voucher agents, small workshops, car washes, laundries and other similar small businesses are allowed to open until 9:00 p.m. WIB with strict sanitary protocols. – Food stalls, street vendors (PKL), hawker stands and similar businesses that have their establishment in an open space are allowed to open until 8:00 p.m. WIB with strict sanitary protocols. And the maximum time for each guest to eat is 20 minutes. President Joko Widodo also said the government has increased social assistance to the community and to micro and small businesses with the aim of reducing the burden on those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The president hopes that the ministers concerned can take the maximum measures to distribute vitamins, supplements to the public and provide medical support as well as medical consultations for self-isolated patients. (Tribunnews.com/Nadya) News related to PPKM Level 4

