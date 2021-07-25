The counting of the votes is underway for the elections to the PoK





ANI | Updated: July 25, 2021 10:44 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): The counting of the votes is underway for the Legislative Assembly elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Sunday after the electoral process was marred by violence. The election was held with 45 seats in the PoK and voting time ended at 5 p.m. today, The News International reported. Shortly after the polls ended, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed a quick victory for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Pind Dadan Khan and Khewra tehsils. Meanwhile, opposition parties have criticized the PTI-led government for “rigging” the elections. Senator Sherry Rehman, vice president of the PPP, accused the Center of “systematic rigging” and said it was trying to “steal” the elections. The PPP leader alleged that PTI employees shot a PPP employee’s car during polling time, while police uprooted a camp belonging to her party.

In the midst of the election, two PTI workers were killed by unidentified people in a clash with Pakistani People’s Party activists at a polling station in Kotli district, according to Dawn. the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N), in a statement, claimed that PTI “henchmen” attacked its party employees in the Alipur Chatha area of ​​Gujranwala to “rig” the election. Aurangzeb said that despite the fact that PTI employees beat his party employees, the police “arrested those associated with the PML-N”. “The PTI has been allowed to engage in hooliganism in full freedom,” she said. “Complaints of violence and rigging do not meet the criteria for a transparent election,” she said. Pakistan last year held the Legislative Assembly elections in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. The main opposition parties – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP – called the Gilgit-Baltistan elections in favor of Imran Khan’s PTI party. (ANI)

