Boris Johnson urged to defend grasslands and neglected grasslands ahead of Glasgow climate summit





Campaigners called on Boris Johnson to seek new protections for the world’s grasslands ahead of Cop26, the global climate summit to be held in Glasgow in November. Grasslands, from African savannahs to English wildflower meadows, cover a quarter of the planet’s surface and make up about 12 percent of carbon stored in the soil. Grass-dominated habitats are also home to a great diversity of wildlife across the world, with lowland grasslands in Asia supporting Bengal tigers and one-horned rhino while the Cerrado region in Brazil offers a home to giant anteaters, giant jaguars and armadillos. Despite their advantages, the world’s grasslands face a number of threats. The danger of being converted to agricultural land is one of them, as are the changes in temperature and precipitation brought about by the climate crisis. In a letter, a coalition of environmental charities called on the prime minister to work to secure an international agreement to protect and restore grasslands before Cop26. Restoring the species-rich grasslands will be crucial in the fight against climate change, said Gill Perkins, chief executive of the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, one of the three charities behind the letter. The independent. But what we were seeing is that they are being overlooked in conversations about climate change. Right now, the focus is on forest restoration as the primary natural tool in tackling the climate crisis, but our message is that grassland restoration is just as crucial. Giant anteaters are one of many vulnerable species to depend on grassland habitats (Getty / iStock) Mr Johnson has repeatedly promised make natural climate solutions such as ecosystem restoration and tree planting a key component of Cop26. The letter, which is also signed by Plantlife International and Butterfly Conservation, calls on the Prime Minister to seek international recognition and protections for grasslands and to ensure that these protections are included in Cop releases. He adds that the UK government should also commit to producing a grassland action plan to reverse damage to the country’s own grasslands and other grassy habitats. In this country, we’ve lost 97 percent of our wildflower grasslands and other species-rich grasslands over the past century, Ms. Perkins said. Flower-rich meadows are essential reservoirs for our pollinators. Grasslands also capture and hold water, reducing the risk of flooding and trapping pollutants. In May, a report produced by around 100 experts from across the UK asserted that restoring grasslands and other ecosystems will be vital to increasing natural carbon stores, stemming nature loss and improving well- be public. Restoring natural ecosystems such as grasslands offers real promise in tackling the climate crisis, but should not be seen as a replacement for emission reduction measures, such as the transition from fossil fuels, the scientists said. Nature-based solutions complement, but are not an alternative, drastic cuts in carbon emissions and other measures to protect biodiversity, said Professor Rick Stafford, conservation biologist at Bournemouth University. A government spokesperson said: We are determined to protect and restore species rich grasslands, which are vital for biodiversity and saving carbon stores. Biodiversity loss is a global problem requiring a global solution and the UK will play a leading role in developing an ambitious global biodiversity framework to be adopted at Cop15 of the Convention on Biological Diversity Later this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/johnson-grassland-glasgow-climate-summit-b1889288.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos