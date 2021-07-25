“Tom Brady is haunted by his association with Donald Trump”: Skip Bayless reveals why Joe Biden and Bucs QB were making jokes on White House visit





Tom Brady and the Buccaneers visited the White House, where Brady made jokes with Biden at the expense of his former pal Donald Trump.

Tom Brady and Trump were good friends with their friendship dating back to 2002. The two played golf together on several occasions and Brady had Trump’s red hat with the slogan “Make American Great” on his locker in 2016.

Brady first met Trump in 2002 after winning his very first Super Bowl. Since then, Trump has asked Brady to judge a Miss USA pageant. However, with the political arena moving away from Trump in the previous election and the athletes siding with Biden, Brady appears to have shifted his stance.

Brady refused to visit the White House with the Patriots in 2017, and he explained how uncomfortable Trump’s political atmosphere made him. Brady would say:

But the whole political aspect came in, and I think I got involved in a lot of these things because it was so polarized at election time. It was uncomfortable for me. You can’t undo the things I would destroy in a friendship, but political support is totally different from supporting a friend.

Tom Brady joking with Biden during the White House visit this year may have been the last nail in the coffin of Brady and Trump’s friendship.

Skip Bayless thinks Tom Brady joked with Joe Biden to ‘burn bridges’ with Donald Trump

As a mark of Brady’s unease with Trump and his political ideologies, Brady has taken a very decisive step in showing where he is now.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the White House this year last Tuesday, and Brady had no objection to the trip.

More than that, he also took a few supposed snapshots of Donald Trump:

Tom Brady: “Not many people think we could have won. In fact, I think about 40% of people still don’t think we’ve won.

Biden: “I understand that.”

Brady: “Do you understand, Mr. President?”

Biden: “I understand that.” pic.twitter.com/TSukhp5CIU

Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 20, 2021

BRADY: “We had a game in Chicago where I forgot what it was about. I lost track of a down in 21 years of playing and they started calling me Sleepy Tom. Why would they do this to me? pic.twitter.com/u4cIVDjEzg

Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) July 20, 2021

According to Skip Bayless, this is all aimed at finally breaking away from Brady’s association with Trump. Bayless said on her show “Undisputed”:

I believe Tom Brady was irritated to the point of being troubled, if not haunted, by the fact that he was associated with Donald Trump once he was elected. So I think he took this opportunity at Biden’s White House to take a photo that I think will burn the bridge that was left with Donald Trump.

You can check out the segment here:

