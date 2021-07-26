ARC wants to work with China on variants







Yang Xin: New vaccines on the way The Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) has expressed its intention to cooperate with Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm to develop second and third generation vaccines against Covid-19. The potential cooperation on vaccine development was unveiled by Acting Chinese Ambassador Yang Xin, Chargé d’affaires of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand. Yang said China is developing second and third generation vaccines targeting variants of Covid-19 and bilateral cooperation on vaccine development is being considered. He said the CRA, which purchases the Sinopharm vaccine to supplement the government’s vaccination campaign, has expressed its intention to join the company in vaccine development. Cooperation can take various forms, including vaccine trials, he said. Discussing vaccine development in China, Yang said that five types of vaccines are under development in China, including an inactivated vaccine, an adenovirus vaccine and an mRNA vaccine. The Chinese public prefer the type with the fewest side effects, and as a result, the inactivated type has become the main vaccine in the country because it is a proven and reliable method, he said. Mr Yang said the mRNA-type vaccine candidate is about to enter the second phase of human trials. However, he said the Chinese mRNA vaccine differs from those developed in the United States and Europe. This is because China is a developing country and it aims to develop the vaccine for use in other developing countries where it may be difficult to provide ultra-cold storage at minus 70-80 ° C to allow distribution. mRNA vaccine. “The good news is that China’s mRNA vaccine trial is nearing completion. It’s easier to store than others [mRNA],” he said. The acting ambassador also said that the vaccines used in China have been shown to be effective in preventing serious infections caused by the Delta variant which has spread to Guangzhou in China. “The vaccines we are using in Guangzhou can handle the Delta variant, preventing severe symptoms. But it is true that the effectiveness is reduced after a while,” he said. China, he said, is overwhelmed by public support in Thailand after the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan, and as a sign of moral support to Thais during difficult times, has sent vaccines and supplies medical. A total of 16 batches of Chinese vaccines have been delivered to Thailand, he said, adding that China has also shared vaccine supplies with other countries in need. “Safety, efficacy and access to vaccines are what we consider when it comes to vaccines. Those who cannot manufacture vaccines must have access to them,” he said. China has realized the importance of vaccines in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic with Chinese President Xi Jinping announcing that China will treat the Covid-19 vaccines developed in the country as “public goods” and ensure the accessibility and affordability in developing countries, he said. noted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/2154607/cra-keen-to-work-with-china-on-variant-busters

