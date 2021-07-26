Johnson is the worst ally unionism could have had

When Boris Johnson became Prime Minister on July 24, 2019, the DUP was very happy. He was very confident that the Theresa Mays Withdrawal Agreement and the safety net that unionists disliked would be shredded and put in the trash. After all, in November 2018 Johnson had spoken at his annual conference in Belfast and, to cries of approval, had promised that Northern Ireland would not be reduced to some sort of semi-colonial status while ‘he was there.

But his deal, which took Britain out of the EU, while leaving Northern Ireland partly in, was far worse than Mays’ backstop, which planned to keep the whole of the UK. United in the customs union and much of the single market. The Northern Ireland Protocol resulted in the North being treated very differently from the rest of the UK and placed in a position similar to that of a semi-colonial constitutional grandmother’s apartment.

There may be an argument that the protocol allows Northern Ireland to have the best of both worlds (something Arlene Foster alluded to in January, a point of view that sparked the final countdown. of his leadership). But that is only if unionism is prepared to accept the price of this option, which is a border between the North and Britain and a potentially very significant change in the political / economic / constitutional relationship between the two.

Johnson is aware of the protocol’s problem for unionism, including being seen as yet another massive betrayal by a UK government

Partisan unionism (DUP, UUP, TUV and a few fringe parties), as well as older and younger loyalists, and the Orange Order, insist for now that they are not ready. to pay the price. Their fear is that by accepting what would be, for all intents and purposes, a modified relationship with the rest of the UK, it would be much more difficult to insist that Northern Ireland remain an integral part of the Kingdom. -United. And that, in turn, could raise issues in the event of a border poll (which seems likely over the next decade).

Johnson is aware of the protocol’s problem for trade unionism, including as yet another massive betrayal by a British government. He is aware of this because the DUP spoke to him about it every day between July 2017 and December 2019, while he was supporting the Conservatives in government. Yet he was prepared to attend his annual conference and not tell them the truth. Willing to attend a party-hosted event at the Conservatives’ own conference in 2019 and not tell them the truth. Willing to attend a general election in Belfast in December 2019 and yet again not tell them the truth.

And while last Wednesday’s command document on the UK government’s protocol was full of rhetoric about the union’s constitutional integrity and the need to recognize and address union concerns about the protocol’s impact, it was visibly weak and ambiguous about how precisely the concerns would be addressed. Notably low also on the extent to which Johnson would be willing to go to protect the concerns of trade unionists.

Partisan unionism was reasonably supportive of the newspaper. Note that this had to be the case, as the Prime Minister is the only key player who could be described as even a little sympathetic to the dilemma he faces. But I doubt you can find a leader or influential voice in unionism who would officially tell you that they trust him. Johnson has no voice in the North (hovering around 1% after 32 years) and no elected representative. So the chances of him canceling his entire Brexit withdrawal deal to help trade unionists in Northern Ireland seem remote. And trade unionists know it.

The question Boris Johnson will ask is brutally simple: is there an appetite for serious instability within a significant part of unionism?

Johnson knows that a majority in Northern Ireland voted for Remain and there is no evidence to suggest the point of view has changed. There is no evidence, either, that a majority of the entire pro-union community (the pro-union vote and the political union vote are not the same) oppose the protocol. Or is so opposed to it that he would risk political instability, the collapse of the Assembly and a probably impossible fight to win with the Prime Minister who has chained trade unionism since 2017.

The only thing that could worry Johnson is the possibility that recent protests, mostly low-key, from a loyalist section could turn violent. In this context, it is worth citing the recently published memoirs of David Goodalls, The Making of the Anglo-Irish Agreement of 1985: The Cabinet also discussed likely Unionist reactions. It was recognized that these could be serious; and that there was great resentment that trade union leaders were not being consulted by the British government as the SDLP was by the Irish. But it was doubted that there was a sustained campaign of violent protest.

He noted that in July 1985: and the assessment was correct because the initial union / loyalist fury set in fairly quickly. Johnson will listen to similar assessments from security and political sources and may have already decided to take the same risks Thatcher took in November 1985. The question he will ask is bluntly simple: is there an appetite for instability. serious in an important part of unionism?

Partisan unionism doesn’t trust Johnson, so it won’t want to force him to choose between prioritizing northern unionists and prioritizing Britain (and the constituency that won him the election) . So the challenge for unionism is how to best achieve a result that it can sell to its own electoral base while avoiding being manipulated by loyalist sections into a position that exacerbates an already difficult situation.

Johnson is hoping for the first but may have to face the second. What he does then is guessed by everyone. Either way, he is the worst ally unionism can have at the moment.

Alex Kane is a Belfast-based commentator. He was previously communications director for the Ulster Unionist Party