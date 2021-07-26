Nunes: You know it’s bad when they had nothing in Biden’s hour-long town hall to tune into the propaganda machine | Video

Representative Devin Nunes assessed the first six months of President Biden’s tenure during an appearance on FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures”.

MARIA BARTIROMO: How is President Biden at six months? Evaluate performance.

REPRESENTING. DEVIN NUNES: Well, you know it goes wrong when the propaganda machine that the Democratic Socialists control in this country – they control 95% of the media, so.

And then you take the big tech oligarchs who control and censor what we get through social media. When that poison comes in – happens to the average independent American, this propaganda, you know it’s bad when they can’t even find a 15 or 30 second sound clip of an hour-long town hall that they can. plug into their own propaganda machine.

I mean, it’s getting really bad. It’s not just the president. They also cannot have audio clips of the Vice President. They’ve almost got to the point, Maria, where they’re going to have to start using computer generated graphics to give the propaganda machine, because they can’t get good clips to sell what they’re trying to sell here in Washington. , that is – that are policies that are wiping out the country.

Well, foreign policy has certainly strengthened some of our adversaries, as oil prices have doubled, making Vladimir Putin and the Iranians richer as well.

I mentioned earlier that earlier in July Biden’s DHS rejected Trump’s crackdown on several Chinese scholars. They canceled the foreign visa investigation without any charges.

BARTIROMO: Your thoughts on what’s going on in China and the reaction of the United States, big story in terms of repression from the CCP?

NUNES: Well, I defined, I think, on your show a few months ago to describe – you asked, I think, to describe Biden’s foreign policy, and I described it as really talking, really strong, but carrying a twig.

So remember, earlier this week we had an example where the United States with our allies came out and said very loudly that the Chinese Communist Party was engaged in cyber intrusions and cyber attacks. And they said, oh, the bad guys.

Well, meanwhile, a few days later, out of nowhere, these Chinese spies who were supposed to be prosecuted are released and they drop the charges. So how does it work ? What’s going on here?

And then listen, I think one issue that people don’t care about, the left in this country, they’re running around with their propaganda saying, oh, we really care about democracy and human rights.

Well, last week you had Xi Jinping, the Chinese dictator, on the border with India, in Tibet, claiming victory. It was the first time in 30 years, I believe, that a Chinese dictator had visited Tibet, and also threatened India, over a billion people, also a nuclear power threatening India that he was going to build. a large water project to eventually cut off the water to India.

So no matter what you plug into the propaganda machine, you can build any story you want here in Washington, DC, but then there is the reality. And the reality is that the Chinese are on the move and the Biden administration is letting them do whatever they want.

They make a big deal out of it, they put it in the propaganda, they talk very loudly, and then they do absolutely nothing.