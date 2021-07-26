Politics
Prime Minister Modi removed obstacles to peace and development in the North East: Shah: The Tribune India
Guwahati, July 25
Union Interior Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lifted all roadblocks and taken the northeast on the path to peace and development.
The people of Assam voted for the BJP for the second consecutive term because “they realized that there was no place for ‘aatankwad’ (insurgency) and ‘andolan’ (agitation) in the state” , Shah said.
“The irritants that had hampered peace and progress in the region have been eliminated. The development path that started more than five years ago must be accelerated, ”said the Union Minister of the Interior, after launching two projects here.
Shah also said the prime minister has always prioritized the northeast region and recently inducted five ministers from the region into his cabinet, including former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
“It’s only at BJP that a successful Chief Minister makes way for a new one and greets with a pat on the back. Assam won in two ways – by getting a hardworking chief minister and a cabinet minister who is always there to think for the state, ”he said.
Speaking of the various turmoils that have torn Assam apart in the past, the Home Secretary said “perhaps no other state has suffered so much bloodshed and violence, but what has happened? they accomplished – nothing “. Shah also remotely laid the foundation stone for Tamulpur Medical College and Hospital, which was promised in the Bodoland Territorial Region Agreement (BTR).
“This is not an ordinary agreement, but we have included clauses that were not requested by any of the stakeholders. Tamulpur medical school and hospital was not a request of the Bodos, but we included it, ”he said.
Previously, “we had planned to implement all the clauses of the Bodo agreement before the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha, but we have already taken steps to comply with 90% of the clauses and we hope to complete them by this is the 75th anniversary of independence, ”he added.
Previous agreements have gathered dust without any government taking action to respect them, but the Prime Minister’s initiative to push forward the agreements signed with various organizations in the region has paved the way for peace and development. , he said.
Shah, who offered prayers at Kamakhya Temple earlier on Sunday, also started a new radiation therapy block at the National Cancer Institute at Guwahati Medical College.
He said that another cancer hospital set up by the central government and the state with the Tata Trust was nearing completion and that “the chief minister assured me that it could be opened by the Prime Minister by December of this year “. The Minister of the Interior ceremoniously distributed financial aid of Rs a lakh to 100 beneficiaries selected under “Prarthana Achani” to the closest relatives of those who lost their lives due to COVID-19.
In Assam, 5,114 people have died from the virus since last year.
Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles said in a statement that the Union Home Secretary visited his headquarters in Shillong and interacted with the jawans.
“During his first visit to the Assam Rifles, the Honorable Minister was briefed on operational and administrative matters of the Force by Lt Gen PC Nair, AVSM, YSM, DG Assam Rifles,” he said.
“We had lunch and had a great time interacting with our valiant staff @official_dgar in Laitkor, Meghalaya. Assam Rifles, the Guardians of the Northeast, is India’s oldest paramilitary force. The nation is proud of his bravery and courage, ”Shah tweeted. PTI
