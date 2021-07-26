Indonesia Relaxes Covid Restrictions Despite Record Deaths | Coronavirus





The Indonesian government has said small businesses and some shopping centers may reopen despite warnings that loosening curbs could trigger another wave of Covid. President Joko Widodo said measures imposed in early July will continue until August 2 as the Delta variant spreads across the country, overtaking India and Brazil as the global epicenter of the virus. Official case rates are down from over 50,000 per day. But testing rates have also declined, while the number of positive results remains high, suggesting the virus is still spreading rapidly. But he added that adjustments would be made to a closure that would close shopping malls, restaurants, parks and offices, including in the capital Jakarta, the island of Java and the holiday island Bali. Traditional markets, roadside vendors and ubiquitous outdoor restaurants known as warungs are said to be among the businesses allowed to reopen Monday with restrictions, even in the worst affected areas. Shopping malls and mosques in less hard-hit areas would also get the green light to open their doors to crowds and at limited times. The offices would remain subject to closure orders, the government said. A funeral worker wearing personal protective equipment places an offering on the coffin of a Covid-19 victim at the Bebalang Crematorium in Bangli Regency, Bali, Indonesia, July 25, 2021. Photography: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images However, there have been numerous reports of employers forcing non-essential employees to work even under the current lockdown. Widodo, stressing the drop in daily infection rates and hospital occupancy, said any slackening will be done gradually and with caution. The announcement came after Indonesia saw its 24-hour death toll hit a record 1,566 on Friday. The World Health Organization has called on Indonesia to impose tighter restrictions on viruses. The Widodos government was widely criticized for its handling of the pandemic and its policies that appeared to prioritize the economy over public health. The government faces a dilemma as it has seen countries that focused on the economy risked their public health, while others that put public health first have seen their economies battered, analyst Arya Fernandes said. policy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. So they are trying to find a win-win solution by imposing restrictions while keeping the economy open. Immunization levels in Indonesia remain well below the government’s 1 million per day target for July and only about 6% of its nearly 270 million people have been fully immunized. Lifting the restrictions will lead to more infections and deaths, Dicky Budiman, Indonesian epidemiologist at Australian University Griffith, told AFP ahead of Sunday’s announcement. The restrictions must be in place for at least four weeks and [the government] must increase testing, tracing and processing to achieve optimal results. Otherwise, it’s the same as having no restrictions. Indonesia has reported more than 3.1 million cases and 83,279 deaths since the start of the pandemic, but those official figures are widely viewed as a serious undercount.

