Thousands tell Boris Johnson to stop blocking LGBT + rights during Reclaim Pride march





Thousands of people demanded Boris Johnson stop blocking LGBT + rights in the UK during the Reclaim Pride march on Saturday, July 24. Protesters marched the very first Reclaim Pride event, starting at Parliament Square and traveling to Whitehall. The demonstration stopped at Downing Street and the Ugandan High Commission in Trafalgar Square, to protest the UK governments’ blocking on Lgbt+ rights and Persecution of LGBT + people by Uganda respectively. The march replaced the official pride in London, which was postponed to September due to the coronavirus pandemic, and many Reclaim Pride attendees said the official parade has become over-marketed. In response, the community-led march strived to return to the roots of pride, being both a celebration and a protest for LGBT + rights. Reclaim Pride protesters marched in demands for queer release With protesters chanting Pride is not for profit, keep your hands out and trans rights now, the event focused on five demands for LGBT + release. Three of the requests were specific to the UK; the passage of long-awaited legislation to ban conversion therapy in UK, reform of the law on gender recognition (GRA) and for the UK to become a safe haven for gay refugees. While an upcoming conversion therapy ban has been confirmed this year during the queen’s speech During the official opening of parliament, the government Office for Equality said the legislation would only be presented following a consultation, which will examine the defense of free speech and religious freedom. No timetable has been announced. Despite the activists and The politicians Highlighting the desperate need for a reform of the GRA by allowing trans people to identify themselves, the Conservative government has abandoned all plans reform the dehumanization process. This year, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel announced her widely criticized new immigration plan. Proposals are likely to put countless LGBT + refugees at even greater risk, penalizing them for not having disclosed their identity at the start of their asylum application and returning them to danger. The story continues The last two demands of the Reclaim Pride march have focused on LGBT + rights around the world calling for the decriminalization of LGBT + identity around the world and solidarity with Black Lives Matter. According to activist Peter Tatchell, one of the organizers of the march, more than 2,500 people participated. He added on Twitter: Londons Reclaim Pride showed today that pride doesn’t have to be corporate and commercial. It was a celebration AND a protest. We Told Boris Johnson to Stop Blocking LGBTI + Rights: Ban Conversion Therapy NOW! Reform the law on gender recognition! A safe haven for LGBTI + refugees! Reclaim Pride was sponsored by the historic LGBT + organization UK Black Pride, London Trans Pride, the Peter Tatchell Foundation, Stand Up to LGBTQ + Hate Crime, Lesbian Visibility Week and DIVA magazine. Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, Executive Director of UK Black Pride, said Reuters: Were here to say that pride is on inclusion. It’s about diversity, telling the truth in power over a number of different issues for our non-binary trans siblings [and] for Black Lives Matter.

