PM Modi: As the country enters its 75th year, there needs to be a Bharat Jodo Andolan





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on people to lead a Bharat jodo andolan (unite India movement) saying that it is the duty of every Indian to bind the country which is filled with diversity. On the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas, he urged people to read Kargil’s story and salute the heroes of war. In his monthly address to Mann ki Baat radio, the prime minister called on people to buy and popularize khadi products by saying that it benefits the weaving community and also to encourage the Indian Olympic team in Tokyo and reminded people that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet. and they should not forget the protocols related to viral infection. Emphasizing that India is entering the 75th year of independence on August 15, the Prime Minister said the need of the hour was to unite and work for national progress and noted that Amrit Mahotsav is celebrated in across the country to commemorate 75 years of freedom. Just as the Quit India movement (Bharat Chhorro Andolan) was led under the leadership of Bapus, every compatriot today has to lead a Bharat Jodo Andolan. It is our duty to ensure that our work helps to unite closely, to bind our India which is filled with diversity, he said, adding that we must first move forward with the nation mantra. , always first. Many programs related to Amrit Mahotsav are organized, said the prime minister, adding that the Ministry of Culture has launched an initiative for as many Indians as possible to sing the national anthem together. For this, a website was also created Rashtragan.in Amrit Mahotsav is not a program of any government; nor a program of any political party, it is a crore-and-crore program of Indiansa bowed down to our freedom fighters by every independent and grateful Indian …. In the same way that the defenders of freedom bow to our freedom fighters. are joined to the cause, we must unite for the development of the country, he said. Arguing that the loom is a major source of income for hundreds of thousands of weavers and artisans in rural and tribal areas, he urged people to buy hand-weaving products. Even small efforts on your part will bring new hope to the weavers. Buy something or the other…. It is only through your efforts that today the sale of Khadi has multiplied.

