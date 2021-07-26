Tenants of stores in shopping malls benefit from VAT incentives during PPKM level 4 extension





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) decided to extend the policy of implementing Level 4 Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) to Java and Bali. PPKM level 4 has been extended for two weeks, from July 26, 2021 to August 2, 2021. “I have decided to continue implementing PPKM Level 4 from July 26 to August 2, 2021,” Jokowi said at a press conference via the YouTube page. Presidential Secretariat, Sunday (07/25/2021). In the extension of level 4 of the PPKM, the government will gradually make several adjustments related to community activities and mobility with extremely careful implementation. Also read: PPKM level 4 extended, food stalls allowed to open until 8:00 p.m. WIB One of the sectors that has seen adjustments is retail, including shopping malls and shopping centers, which are allowed to operate amid the Covid-19 pandemic with applicable regulations. Some of the many shopping malls that have adjusted their opening hours in line with the PPKM Tier 4 extension policy include Pakuwon Mall and Pakuwon Mall in Surabaya, East Java. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail PT Pakuwon Director and General Secretary Jati Tbk (PWON) Minarto Basuki said the mall operates from Monday (07/26/2021) to Sunday (08/02/2021) with opening hours from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. WIB. “From tomorrow we will adjust the opening hours of the shopping center, where the tenants that continue to operate are supermarkets, pharmacies, ATMs, tenant F&B “said Minarto Kompas.com, Sunday (07/25/2021). VAT DTP In addition to being allowed to operate, shopping malls and shopping centers will also receive incentives from the government, as Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartanto said. “We will also provide assistance to the business community, in particular to rent out shops in shopping centers or shopping malls,” Airlangga said during its press conference via the Youtube page. EconomyRI, Sunday (07/25/2021). Airlangga explained that the government will provide tax incentives in the form of a government-supported value added tax (VAT) (DTP) for the period from June to August 2021. “Tax incentives will start from June to August 2021, this PMK is ongoing,” he said. Incentives will also be granted to other sectors affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, namely transport and tourism. So far, the rules for both sectors are still being finalized.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.com/properti/read/2021/07/26/060000121/penyewa-toko-di-mal-dapat-insentif-ppn-selama-perpanjangan-ppkm-level-4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos