Xinhua Asia-Pacific News Summary at 4:00 p.m. GMT, July 25





HANOI – Vietnam’s current COVID-19 epicenter, Ho Chi Minh City, announced Sunday evening that a curfew would be imposed from Monday across the city. According to the decision of the municipal authorities, between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. local time the next day, all outside travel will be prohibited throughout the city. (Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh City-Curfew) – – – – JAKARTA – Indonesia will extend its Level 4, or the highest level of restrictions for the next eight days, to control the transmission of COVID-19, President Joko Widodo said on Sunday. “Considering the aspects of health, economy and social dynamics, we have decided to continue the implementation of PPKM level 4 (public activity restrictions) from July 26 to August 2,” said Widodo at a virtual press conference. (Indonesia-Restrictions-Extension) – – – – KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia has reported 17,045 new COVID-19 infections, the highest daily peak since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 1,013,438, the health ministry said on Sunday. The director general of the Ministry of Health, Noor Hisham Abdullah, said in a press release that six of the new cases are imported and 17,039 are local transmissions. Another 92 deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 7,994. (Malaysia-COVID-19) – – – – MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan – A total of 81 militants have been confirmed dead as Afghan forces, supported by helicopter gunships and fighter jets, launched airstrikes in northern Balkh province on Saturday , according to an army statement released on Sunday. The sorties were launched on Saturday afternoon in parts of the troubled districts of Kaldar and Chamtal, killing 81 insurgents and injuring 43 others. (Afghanistan-Taliban) – – – – NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 31,371,901 on Sunday as 39,742 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours across the country, the latest data from the Federal Ministry of Health showed. In addition, up to 535 deaths from the pandemic since Saturday morning have brought the total death toll to 420,551 (India-COVID-19)

