Erdogan hails conversion of Hagia Sophia as her “resurrection”, and Turkey calls criticism of UNESCO “biased”
Greek diplomatic sources on Friday welcomed a statement by UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee expressing regret over Turkey’s decision to convert Hagia Sophia and Chora Monastery into mosques, while Turkish authorities dismissed criticism conversion as “biased and politically motivated”.
The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, deeply regretted the decision of the Turkish authorities, taken without prior discussion, to modify the statute of Hagia Sophia. She expressed her concerns to the Turkish Ambassador to UNESCO during the group’s 44th session, which was held online from China.
“Hagia Sophia is an architectural masterpiece and a unique testimony to the interactions between Europe and Asia over the centuries,” she said. “Its status as a museum reflects the universal character of its heritage and makes it a powerful symbol of dialogue.”
UNESCO’s concerns were shared with the Republic of Turkey in several letters and again during the meeting with the representative of the Turkish delegation. UNESCO called on the Turkish authorities to engage in dialogue so that any adverse effect on the universal value of the exceptional heritage of the cathedral can be mitigated. The state of conservation of Hagia Sophia, now that it is no longer under the control of the Turkish Ministry of Culture but under that of Religious Affairs, is also a matter of concern and will be examined by the World Heritage Committee at its next session.
READ MORE: Who Owns Hagia Sophia? Turning it into a mosque is in contradiction with its UNESCO status
Turkey has been invited by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee to submit a report on the state of conservation of Hagia Sophia by February 1, 2022, and the group expressed “grave concern” about the consequences of its conversion into a mosque.
It is important to avoid any implementation measure, without prior discussion with UNESCO, which would affect the physical access to the site, the structure of the buildings, the movable property of the site or the management of the sites, underlined Ernesto Ottone. , UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture. Such measures could constitute violations of the rules derived from the 1972 World Heritage Convention.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said it “rejects the relevant articles of the decisions of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee on the historic sites of Istanbul, believed to be motivated by prejudice, prejudice and political motives”.
In a statement made on the anniversary of the conversion of Hagia Sophia, the Turkish ministry criticized the UNESCO report. “Turkey dissociates itself from the relevant articles of the decision on ‘historic areas of Istanbul’ on the basis of biased and unfair work prepared with political intentions, which is incompatible with the implementations, the factual situation and the reports of the advisory mission, ”the ministry said. .
READ MORE: The cost of silence on Hagia Sophia
The first anniversary of the conversion of Saint Sophia was marked on Saturday July 24 by calls to prayer in the cathedral which has become a mosque, which has become a museum and which has become a mosque.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his hope that the calls to prayer will be launched from the iconic Hagia Sophia in Istanbul “until the end of time”.
On Twitter, the Turkish leader sent a provocative message describing the cathedral’s conversion as his “resurrection” while clearly referring to the Ottoman Empire.
The Hagia Sophia Museum was declared a mosque exactly one year ago despite a ruling from the highest court ruling that the conversion of the old building was illegal, while religious leaders and Western countries have pointed out that the move Muslim worship exclusive to the cathedral risked aggravating religious divisions.
