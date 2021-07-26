Graphics: Liu Rui

When the British Carrier Strike Group is visiting the Indo-Pacific region, the Washington Examiner published an article on Friday saying: “The question of whether the ‘special relationship’ between Britain and the United States is really so special depends largely on a 12-mile test in the South China Sea – specifically, whether or not Prime Minister Boris Johnson sends a British warship within 12 miles of man-made Chinese territory. “

The United States has urged its allies to stir up trouble in the South China Sea in recent years. This Washington Examiner article is even more blatant by urging Britain to send a warship within 12 miles of Chinese territory. It can be concluded that the United States is the greatest destroyer of peace and stability in the South China Sea.

The term “special relationship” was coined by former Prime Minister Winston Churchill after World War II. And it has been used to describe the unique alliance between the United States and Britain. In recent years, some analysts have questioned whether their “special relationship” could continue.

US President Joe Biden chose the UK as the destination for his first overseas trip, and he issued a statement pledging to affirm the “special relationship” with the UK when he met Johnson in June. This embodies the intention of the United States to strengthen its “special relationship” with Britain. When the United States sees China as its main rival, it calls on all of its allies, including the United Kingdom, to counter China.

From the UK’s perspective, post-Brexit, the country hopes to increase its influence in world affairs by leveraging its privileged relationship with the United States. London has more pressing needs to emphasize its “special relationship” with Washington, and London’s strategic demand for the United States is increasing.

“In this context, the United States has the initiative. As a result, the specificity of the US-UK relationship depends on Britain’s performance. Washington also intends to exploit London as cannon fodder to test the China’s reaction, “Wang Yiwei, director of the institute for international affairs at Renmin University of China in Beijing, told the Global Times.

In a bid to respond to the United States’ Indo-Pacific strategy, the United Kingdom planned to deploy its carrier strike group in the Indo-Pacific region between July and October, and the country said on Tuesday it would lead the group of air naval work in the South. China Sea in August. On the same day, Britain also announced that it would permanently deploy two warships in Asian waters, according to Reuters.

However, sending a warship within 12 miles of Chinese territory is a direct challenge to China’s fundamental interests, which could lead to misjudgment. Even the closest allies of the United States are unwilling to follow the United States in this regard. The Washington Examiner article also complained that “key United States allies have been reluctant to do the same. [conducting the so-called freedom of navigation operations within 12 miles of Chinese territories in the South China Sea]. ”These allies listed in the article include the Philippines, Australia, Japan, France, Germany and New Zealand.

Wang noted, “The UK has always been cunning, and it won’t easily confront China, or directly provoke China. at the repeated urging of the United States, Britain could simply implement certain token practices, to satisfy the needs of the United States without unduly upsetting China. “

Washington has repeatedly stressed that China is its main competitor and that it seeks to “decouple” with China and engage in a new cold war with China. But the allies of the United States, including the United Kingdom, are unwilling to “decouple” and engage in a new cold war with China. The markets of the American allies are heavily dependent on China. And these countries are also worried that if they get too close to the United States and unduly provoke China, the United States will protect itself. It is not uncommon for the United States to betray its allies for pursuing its own interests, thus exposing its selfish nature. In this context, the allies of the United States are reluctant to bind themselves closely to the anti-China tank of the United States.