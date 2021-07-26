Inflation: a time bomb – Opinion





A time bomb in the face of the Imran Khan administration is the continuing inflationary spiral.

The Prime Minister and his coterie of ministers / advisers insist that prices are rising mainly as a result of supply dynamics that have lasted for decades – the result of market imperfections, especially collusion reflecting capture by procurement elites for most commodities – value-added items and perishables. The opposition cites government incompetence as a major factor contributing to supply-side inflation, claiming that during their tenure they faced the same flawed market conditions, but that they were there. faced through negotiations rather than accusations, threats and warnings which, three years after the start of the mandate, have yet to bear fruit.

Independent economists recognize the veracity of the government’s claims, as collusion has long been evident in this country, including for commodities which, in other countries, operate under perfect market conditions (sugar, cement, foodstuffs). perishable) because the number of suppliers and buyers is simply too high. great to make collusion possible. However, in Pakistan this was made possible because the top leaders of the three major national parties are heavily engaged in such industries / productive activities as well as extensive land holdings (with the exception of Imran Khan, although many members of his cabinet derive their wealth from these activities) and exert an influence to the point of dictating political decisions relating to their sub-sector of operation.

Either way, windfall profits should attract rather than deter new entrants who may well challenge the existing “collusion” – tacit or not – of existing market players.

So why have there been so few new entrants in the large-scale manufacturing industry in Pakistan? Rukhsana Kalim argued in an article in Pakistan Economic and Social Review (Winter 2001) that: “There is compelling evidence that overall capital intensity in manufacturing has increased and that there has been substitution of capital for work. Some industries such as wood and cork products, furniture and fixtures, industrial chemicals, non-metallic minerals, and iron and steel are capital intensive industries in terms of both capital-labor ratios. (K / L) and capital-value added (K / V). end use, intermediate goods industries are on average the most capital intensive in terms of K / L and K / V ratios … the increase in capital-labor ratios may be due to many factors such as changes in relative factor prices and increased use of imported technologies.

Three observations are in order. First, in 2020, according to the State Bank of Pakistan website, machinery imports accounted for around 14% of total imports – supported by successive administrations as a prelude to higher future production (with negative implications for the absorption capacity of our young people entering the labor market).

Second, importing machinery, particularly with an eroding rupee against the dollar, requires either: (i) adequate personal capital with entrepreneurs in general preferring to invest as little of their own funds as necessary; and / or (ii) borrowing from banks. In Pakistan, credit was mainly disbursed to (i) existing market players operating in the large-scale manufacturing (LSM) sector considered less risky for banks, which could be a deterrent to new local entrants; and (ii) a 2020 IMF study reports that domestic credit to the private sector by banks is by far the lowest in Pakistan at 17% (except Afghanistan at 3%) although last year it increased to 33% but remains too low compared to other regions countries, including 55.3% in India, 45.1% in Bangladesh, 49.7% in Sri Lanka, 68.9% in Bhutan and 87.8 percent in Nepal.

Obviously, Pakistani banks prefer to lend to the government which has increased its dependence on domestic borrowing from 16.5 trillion rupees in 2018 to over 25 trillion rupees today.

Pakistani governments have traditionally encouraged new entrants through policy revisions, for example in the automotive sector, but those who benefit are mostly foreign companies that pay a large portion of their profits and have yet to implement the ‘indigenization originally agreed.

The Khan administration announced in the budget a special credit program for small industries: (i) a refinancing and credit guarantee program for unsecured loans to SMEs at 1.19 billion rupees and (ii) a risk-sharing mechanism for SMEs amounting to Rs 5 billion. These amounts are small and unlikely to make too much of a difference.

The generational dependence of poor farmers on aarthis to provide financial support – from seedlings to the marketing of their produce – is believed to be the reason for the gap between the cost and the selling price of perishable foods. , although seasonal factors also have an impact on the price. Here, too, the government has budgeted Rs 100 million for smallholder credit, but time will tell if that amount is enough to break the hold of the aarthis.

And finally, there have been factor price increases attributable to terms agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) specifically with respect to utility (electricity) prices. Newly appointed Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin refused to increase the base price of electricity as agreed with the Fund in February 2021, but this does not include the pass-through of fuel adjustment charges or quarterly adjustments to fuel costs. electricity tariffs. Other input costs are also on the rise, mainly due to higher transportation costs, which cannot be fully attributed to external factors as oil and products are heavily taxed (during the year in the government has budgeted Rs 610 billion for the petroleum tax plus sales tax).

Budget deficits have been unsustainable since the start of the Khan administration’s tenure, consistently above 7 percent, a highly inflationary policy. Add the recent inexplicable erosion of the rupee after May 2021 – from 152 rupees to the dollar to over 161 rupees to the dollar today despite record foreign exchange reserves (although half of these come from debt deals and swap), record for large remittances and a very sustainable current account deficit of less than $ 2 billion (against $ 20 billion inherited by this government) and there are still some reasons for the sustained rise in prices.

In conclusion, fiscal and monetary policies coupled with periodic accusations and warnings to accomplices have failed to stop inflation. And the erosion of the rupee after June 2021 did not raise any concerns from the prime minister or the finance ministry, although it undoubtedly made the carefully calibrated budget deficit figure unnecessary.

