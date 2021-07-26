Politics
Beijing official says relations are at “dead end”
The American and Chinese flags stand behind a microphone as they await the arrival of then-United States Senator John McCain for a press conference at the United States Embassy in Beijing on April 9, 2009.
Frédéric J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images
BEIJING Another high-level meeting between US and Chinese officials this time in the Chinese city of Tianjin, just outside Beijing, began with criticism.
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said in an interview with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday that relations between the two countries “are now at an impasse and face serious challenges. serious difficulties, “according to a press release in English from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. .
“Basically, it’s because some Americans are portraying China as an ‘imaginary enemy’,” the statement said, adding, “We urge the United States to change its highly mistaken mindset and dangerous policy.”
The statement said, however, that China still wishes to work with the United States, provided that the leaders “change course” and adhere to Chinese interests.
The U.S. Embassy in Beijing did not immediately comment when contacted by CNBC.
Tensions between the United States and China have intensified in recent years. Former US President Donald Trump used tariffs and sanctions in an attempt to respond to long-standing criticisms against China, such as unequal market access, lack of intellectual property protection and the obligation for them. companies to transfer technology to operate in the country.
Sherman is in China for a meeting with his counterparts there on Sunday and Monday.
The goal of the meeting was not a negotiation, but an effort to keep high-level communication channels open, senior State Department officials said in a briefing with reporters over the weekend.
US officials expected to meet with Xie first, then Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
The leaders are expected to work on the first meeting of Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden, likely around the G-20 summit in October.
State Department spokesman Ned Price told a briefing Wednesday that Sherman would be visiting China. “from a strong position, ”Similar to Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with his Chinese counterparts in Anchorage, Alaska.
This rally in March, the first high-level meeting between the two countries under the Biden administration, began with an exchange of insults.
Over the following months, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who led trade talks under the Trump administration, had telephone conversations with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. These economy-focused conversations were friendlier, according to official readings.
Strong US stance on China
Biden has not only maintained his predecessor’s Trump stance on China, but has criticized Beijing for alleged human rights violations and is working more with US allies to put pressure on China as a whole.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is also expected to visit Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines, while Blinken will visit India.
The United States and China “have a lot at stake” in the preparation for a meeting between Biden and Xi, and will try to show that the relationship “is not going to completely derail” while appearing strong, Michael Hirson, chief of training for China and Northeast Asia at Eurasia Group, CNBC said Monday “Squawk Box Asia. “
He said Biden had succeeded in convincing the main G-7 countries to make strong statements against China, but had “not yet formulated a trade strategy or other approach that would be truly effective in countering economic power. from China”.
