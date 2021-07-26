Beijing official says relations are at “dead end”

The American and Chinese flags stand behind a microphone as they await the arrival of then-United States Senator John McCain for a press conference at the United States Embassy in Beijing on April 9, 2009.

BEIJING Another high-level meeting between US and Chinese officials this time in the Chinese city of Tianjin, just outside Beijing, began with criticism.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said in an interview with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday that relations between the two countries “are now at an impasse and face serious challenges. serious difficulties, “according to a press release in English from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. .

“Basically, it’s because some Americans are portraying China as an ‘imaginary enemy’,” the statement said, adding, “We urge the United States to change its highly mistaken mindset and dangerous policy.”

The statement said, however, that China still wishes to work with the United States, provided that the leaders “change course” and adhere to Chinese interests.

The U.S. Embassy in Beijing did not immediately comment when contacted by CNBC.

Tensions between the United States and China have intensified in recent years. Former US President Donald Trump used tariffs and sanctions in an attempt to respond to long-standing criticisms against China, such as unequal market access, lack of intellectual property protection and the obligation for them. companies to transfer technology to operate in the country.