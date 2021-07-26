Fans warn Covid passports for football matches could cause chaos

Masked fans applaud their team

Football fans have warned that plans to exclude fans who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus from attending Premier League games from October could cause chaos at some clubs.

Football Supporters Association president Malcolm Clarke has warned that the government’s proposed proposal to make vaccine passports mandatory for events with more than 20,000 participants will need to be handled very carefully.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also the subject of fresh criticism from backbench Tories who were already opposing plans to introduce their use to enter nightclubs this fall.

Talks are at an early stage with the Premier League to determine whether supporters who have not been beaten twice could be barred from entry, according to the PA news agency.

The use of vaccine passports could also be extended to lower divisions and other sports in England as ministers seek to reduce the tide of Covid-19 cases as other restrictions are lifted.

Although no final decision has been made, it is under discussion whether vaccine passports could be introduced for seated events with a capacity of 20,000 people and more.

In non-seated events such as music concerts, where there is more concern of outsiders mingling and spreading Covid-19, the threshold for their introduction could be as low as 5,000 attendees.

Fans outside Wembley Stadium after the Euro 2020 group match between England and Scotland (Aaron Chown / PA)

Clarke, whose organization says it represents more than 500,000 members, has warned that some football fans may stop attending games unless it is handled very carefully.

I think if they want to do it with big football crowds, they have to have the resources to do the checks. I’m not convinced that all football clubs will be able to handle this in a way that doesn’t cause chaos, he told Times Radio.

There are sure to be some football fans for whom this is an incentive, who are desperate to get back on the pitch and watch their teams.

There may be others who will say you know what, I got used to being without going to games and that’s the last straw, I’m not coming back. How it breaks down between these two groups and everything in between, I wouldn’t want to predict.

The Prime Minister sparked a backlash when he made the nightclub announcement on Monday, as he ended most of the remaining coronavirus restrictions in England and allowed venues to reopen for the first time since March of Last year.

He said vaccine passports could also be a condition of entry for other places where large crowds congregate, adding: Evidence of a negative test will no longer be sufficient.

Whether recent negative tests could allow entry to football matches was an area that is reportedly still under discussion.

On Saturday evening, a government source said: It is important that fans can continue to watch sporting events during the fall, which is why we are exploring the role that vaccines could play in this regard.

This will not only keep stadiums at full capacity, but will have the added benefit of getting people of all ages to get their jabs.

Shadow Sports Secretary Jo Stevens said Labor opposes access being limited to Covid vaccination status alone, without the use of tests, which the party says would be more efficient.

Insisting on vaccine passports less than a month before the start of the season will cause major disruption, especially for clubs at the bottom of the pyramid, she added.

Making their use mandatory in the Premier League from October would, however, give time to introduce them gradually with the season starting on August 14.

The English Football League declined to comment, but it is understood that contingency plans have been discussed in the event the government advises the use of vaccine passports.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Wembley (Mike Egerton / PA)

But Mr Johnson would face a battle to secure legislation making their use mandatory by the Commons, with many backbench Tories also vehemently against them.

Senior Conservative Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the foreign affairs committee that has so far supported coronavirus laws, said on Sunday: Passports for vaccines risk a social credit check system.

If we need a vaccine for events like a party conference or a nightclub, why not travel by train, go to a college conference, or go to a store? What other choices will cause a denial of service?

Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance has warned that nightclubs have the potential to cause wide-spread events, but it is unclear to what extent the role of football matches in the spread of Covid-19 is not clear.

There were, however, concerns about fans traveling to London during Euro 2020 after figures from Public Health Scotland showed there were nearly 1,300 cases of Covid-19 linked to fans at events then as Scotland faced England in the group stage.