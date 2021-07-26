Neighbors have priority in incoming administrations Foreign policy





Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi said on Saturday that cooperation and dialogue with neighboring countries would be high on his administration’s diplomatic agenda. Interaction, dialogue and consultation with neighbors on key regional issues will be a priority for the thirteenth government, he said in a statement. telephone conversation with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik, ISNA reported. Conservative Raeisi was elected 8th president of Iran on June 18 to replace moderate incumbent Hassan Rouhani, who held the post for two terms. He must be sworn in in August. 5, but has already initiated contacts with foreign leaders. In his conversation with Tarik, he described Oman as a reliable neighbor and a valuable partner for Iran, adding that expanding ties in various sectors, such as political, economic and cultural spheres, is easily achievable given the level of trust between the two nations. .. The history of brotherly and friendly relations between the two nations and governments is so deeply rooted that it has never been weakened by regional and international developments, he said. It is essential that a comprehensive plan for the expansion of economic ties be devised by experts on both sides and implemented with the approval of the authorities of both countries at the earliest opportunity, he said. Tarik expressed confidence that the friendly and constructive relations between Iran and Oman will remain strong and positively affect all developments in the region. Mutual political trust is one of the main reasons for the proximity of Tehran and Muscat and we will continue to strengthen ties to secure the interests. from across the region, he said.

Previous contacts

Earlier on Tuesday, the president-elect had a telephone conversation with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, where he underlined the great capacities of the two countries for strengthening mutual relations. I insist that operational talks should start as soon as possible to accelerate the development of relations, he said. He also stressed the need for bilateral cooperation on international issues, including developments in Afghanistan that affect both states. and common interests. He also invited Raeisi to attend the Sixth Caspian Summit and the 15th Summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation (ECO) in Turkmenistan. Raeisi also reached out to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan over the past week to discuss various issues of mutual concern.He was particularly concerned about the current situation in boring Afghanistan, saying that the security of that country is important and should be established by the Afghans themselves. Fighting has raged between the Taliban and Afghan forces in several provinces of Afghanistan as foreign troops prepare to leave the country after two decades. Iran and Pakistan are directly affected by the security crises in Afghanistan with which they share long borders. Imran Khan said diplomacy was the best way to solve the problems in Afghanistan, but added that it would not be easy under the current circumstances.

