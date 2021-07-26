Couple accuses Dunga Gali police of harassment





ABBOTTABAD: A couple accused police of harassment and unlawful detention.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Mr. and Mrs. Ikram said they were barred from traveling to Nathiagali on July 24 and put behind bars at Dunga Gali Police Station after a scuffle with staff over the blockade of the road due to the movement of Prime Minister Imran. Khan.

They claimed to have spent the entire night at the police station, where no women were present.

A traffic policeman, namely Nadeem, yelled at us when we asked him to allow us to go to Nathiagali and also hit my husband on the nose and he started to bleed, Ms Ikram said, saying that ‘they had gone to Nathiagali with a driver, two children and a disabled parent.

Subsequently, she said a number of people started to protest the attitude of the traffic manager. She alleged that Dunga Gali SHO Mohammad Ali was also present when the brawl took place.

She said, however, that police registered an FIR against them, claiming that Mr. Ikram manhandled the traffic warden on duty, which amounted to interference in government affairs.

She said police refused to deal with her complaint against traffic director Nadeem.

She said it was after their relatives and friends, including lawyers, who went to the police station overnight and delivered a written complaint to the SHO against the traffic warden that the police introduced them. with a third man before the magistrate on duty, who accepted their requests for bail.

The couple said traffic officers and a policeman continued to harass them throughout the night at the police station.

They said their six-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son spent the night in the car outside the police station.

On occasion, other relatives of the victims asked senior police officers to order the recording of a complaint against the police and the traffic warden for harassing the couple.

Posted in Dawn, July 26, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1636945/couple-accuses-dunga-gali-police-of-harassment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos