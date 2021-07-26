State misogyny documentary highlights domestic violence in Turkey

A LOT has been said in recent years about the rise of right-wing populist governments in a variety of countries around the world. These range from the regime of Vladimir Putin in Russia to those of Narendra Modi in India, Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, Donald Trump in the United States, Mateusz Morawiecki in Poland and, of course, Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey.

It could be argued that too little has been said about the implications of these administrations for women’s rights. In the case of Turkey, a powerful new documentary, titled Dying To Divorce, exposes the link between a deeply reactionary socio-political agenda and an increase in femicide and violence against women.

Created by a team led by director Chloe Fairweather and Edinburgh-based producer Sinead Kirwan, the film was released in March of this year. He has already won the coveted Jury Prize at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival and the Amnesty International Prize at the Thessaloniki Documentary Film Festival.

The documentary, which was filmed in Turkey between 2015 and 2020, examines the cases of a number of survivors of extreme misogynistic violence and activist lawyer Ipek Bozkurt’s efforts to achieve justice for women within the Turkish legal system. . In its early days, it was a heartbreaking watch.

At the start of the film, we meet the incredibly brave Arzu Boztas. Married, against her will, at the age of 14 to a man 10 years her senior, she filed for divorce from her abusive husband after he suggested that she take a second wife.

Rather than face the “shame” of being divorced, her husband shot her in all four limbs with a shotgun. She lost both legs and the use of both arms.

Kübra Eken (above) was a successful TV journalist at Bloomberg in London. She moved to Istanbul to live with her husband, who also worked for Bloomberg.

Two days after giving birth to their child, Kübra’s husband hit her four times on the back of the head during an argument, leaving her paralyzed. Her lawyers have tried to link Kübra’s paralysis to her difficult delivery, which required a Caesarean section.

Despite medical reports proving his injuries were caused by trauma from blows to the head, Kübra’s husband was sentenced to just 15 months in prison. It was reduced for “good behavior”. At the time of the completion of the filming of the documentary, he had not served any prison sentence.

Dying for Divorce places the issue of femicide and violence against women in Turkey in the larger context of political developments in the country. When I meet producer Kirwan in Edinburgh, she tells me that the film she and Fairweather ended up with is very different from the one they envisioned in 2015.

“When we started making the film, we thought they were going to be able to change the law to make it much more difficult for men to attack their partners,” Kirwan explains. “We really thought it would be our movie.”

Instead, they found that long-held misogynistic ideas in Turkish society were hardening within the country’s political and legal systems. We see President Erdogan (below) denouncing the notion of gender equality, instead insisting that God has given women the role of motherhood.

In the courts, the penalties for male violence against women are systematically reduced. In society, femicide and domestic violence are on the increase.

TALKING from prison, Arzu’s husband cites his constant support for Erdogan as proof of his good character. He demands “justice”, that is to say his release from prison.

“Arzu’s husband is enraged,” explains the producer, “because he still thinks he hasn’t done anything wrong. He finds it scandalous that he is in prison for shooting his wife.

“He does not deny that he shot his wife, but he finds it scandalous that he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

For Kirwan, attempts to blame this terrible state of affairs in Turkey simply on the influence of Islam are a bit of a red herring. Erdogan’s Conservative and Populist Justice and Development Party (known in Turkey by its initials, AKP) has strong associations with Orthodox Islamic forces in the country.

However, Kirwan stresses that the culture of repressive attitudes towards women in Turkey is above all “a cultural thing, not a religious thing”. Indeed, she continues, “it is a culture that exists all over the world.

“Recently there was a huge scandal because Turkey withdrew from the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention for the prevention of violence against women. It is very difficult for the British government to criticize Turkey on this matter, as it has never ratified the Convention itself.

Kirwan suggests that even in Arzu’s case, her husband’s attempt to justify his horrific violence on religious grounds is a “mask”. Its real motivation, she argues, is “tradition and patriarchy”.

Kübra’s case shows even more clearly, according to the producer, that ideas of misogyny and male supremacy, rather than religion, are at the root of the culture of violence against women in Turkey.

“Her husband is a modern Istanbulite, mostly secular and wealthy.”

There is undeniable logic in the producer’s insistence that defending women’s rights in Turkey should not be seen as an opportunity to attack the Islamic faith. After all, just as Erdogan (above) opportunistically claims the mantle of Islam, Putin boasts of his Orthodox Christian credentials, Modi of his Hinduism, Morawiecki of his Roman Catholicism, and Myanmar’s generals of their Buddhism.

Indeed, despite his obvious deviations from Christian morality, Donald Trump is courting evangelical Christians in the United States. His anti-abortion rhetoric, coupled with his appointment as anti-abortion judges to the Supreme Court, continues to embolden legislatures in conservative Republican states.

In Texas, for example, the state legislature recently passed a law prohibiting termination of pregnancy beyond the sixth week (a point at which many women don’t even know they are pregnant).

IN the Turkish context, the failed coup attempt of 2016 plays a major role in the ongoing attacks on women’s rights. “It became clear pretty quickly that the coup was going to be used as a pretext to arrest anyone who disagreed with the government,” Kirwan says.

“If demonstrations are banned, how do you demonstrate for women’s rights? If referendums are rigged, how can you pass laws that the government does not agree with? ”

In the period following the attempted coup, lawyer Bozkurt became increasingly aware that lawyers, including friends of hers, were being arrested by authorities. These people tended to work in areas such as human rights and domestic violence.

“If progressive lawyers are arrested, who is going to handle pro bono domestic violence cases? Kirwan asks. “The space for the opposition has really been reduced. It is an erosion of democratic rights.

We see an example of this erosion in the movie. The 2019 International Women’s Day march in Istanbul was banned by authorities and gassed by police.

“There has always been a march for Women’s Day in Istanbul,” says the producer. “It was only recently that she began to be attacked and gassed by the police.

There was a similar shock, she continues, when, citing Covid restrictions, Metropolitan Police used force to break up a vigil at Clapham Common on March 13. The vigil, mostly women, was in commemoration of Sarah Everard, the 33- year-old marketing director who was murdered by a policeman on duty.

“What the example of Turkey shows is that you cannot take anything for granted,” Kirwan comments. “If you create an environment of complicity towards violence against women, if you create an atmosphere where people are afraid to go against the judges and the perceived ideology [of the state]… You are creating the conditions in which violence against women will increase.

All of this underscores the importance of Fairweather and Kirwan’s film. The documentary was screened in public in Ankara and Istanbul, much to the encouragement of many Turkish women.

The producer remembers the women commenting on the importance of bringing people together to see the film and discuss the topics it raises.

“They talk about how domestic violence is an isolated experience.

“Getting together to see other women go through the same thing and overcome the same thing, hasn’t really happened before in Turkey. It’s really empowering for the women involved.

This empowerment of women, and this challenge to the outrageous sense of impunity that accompanies male violence against women, is needed far beyond Turkey’s borders. Dying To Divorce has been screened on television and at festivals in many countries, including Canada, Germany, Sweden, Belgium and Greece. He has yet to make his UK debut.

A powerful, horrifying and inspiring documentary film, it deserves to be shown everywhere on movie and television screens. Kirwan and his colleagues are preparing for a series of screenings across the UK to coincide with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25.

Hopefully this remarkable film gets its Scottish premiere then, if not before.