Trump tech lawsuits are ridiculous and dangerous – Orange County Register





SACRAMENTO No one should be surprised that former President Donald Trump, who, according to a USA Today analysis, filed 4,095 lawsuits in three decades when he started his presidency in 2016, filed a series of class actions against Facebook, Twitter and Google.

He accuses these companies of violating the First Amendment because they suspended his social media accounts and other conservatives. Some politicians act according to a set of principles and others adopt what suits their interests at a given time. If you haven’t figured out which category Trump falls into, you haven’t been paying attention.

The whole point of Trump is to stay in the limelight, and beating the big liberal tech companies to censor you helps keep the GOP base energized. It’s also a good way to keep the money flowing. After his press conference announcing the lawsuits, the former president reportedly sent an email urging his supporters to, please contribute IMMEDIATELY.

My Southern California News Group colleague Susan Shelley doesn’t want to focus on Trump’s transparent motives, but on the substance of the challenge. Fair enough. But as the Monty Python comedians note, the legal arguments of the Trump teams are slim.

Trump and his allies are smart enough to know that these lawsuits have the same chance of success as his countless lawsuits aimed at overturning the presidential election results. For starters, the former president argues that because of their market power and the special privileges these companies receive from the government, they are de facto state actors.

By blurring the line between private business and government, Trump can then bypass the plain words of the U.S. Constitution and force Big Tech to stop censoring the American people, as Trump explained in a Wall Street Journal editorial. When he writes forcibly, he means that the government will do the forcing by interfering in the private decisions made by private actors working in private companies.

Living and breathing the Constitution would allow the state to tell tech platforms what they can and can’t publish. Market power does not make a private business the equivalent of a government agency. At the same time, Walmart is a huge retailer, but we don’t want a Retail Office to decide what to sell and where to set up shop.

The major social media platforms have a huge market share, but they are not true monopolies as there are no restrictions on the competitors entering the market. Just because Facebook is ubiquitous doesn’t always mean it will, as any MySpace fan will tell you.

When it comes to these so-called special privileges, Trump and his allies argue that tech companies enjoy special protections under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which exempts them from legal liability for the posts of individual commentators.

It’s a privilege, I guess, in the same way that forming an LLC protects all corporations from liability or the federal government protects religious institutions from taxes and various regulations. On a practical note, removing Section 230 will only make tech companies more intrusive (or refuse to moderate at all and turn their platforms into a cesspool), but that’s a problem for another day. .

Just because they have federal law does not turn someone into a federal government, Brian Fitzpatrick, professor at Vanderbilt Law School, told the Washington Post. We all benefit from the laws at one time or another and it does not turn us into a federal government. It’s exactly that.

Contrary to other arguments, Big Tech has been illegally named as the censorship arm of the US government due to lobbying efforts by federal agencies to get Facebook to delete posts they consider disinformation.

It bothers me, but unless the federal government uses its coercive powers, that doesn’t make Facebook an arm of government.

Nonetheless, the lawsuits delight many conservatives. A Federalist writer recently argued that the market-versus-government dichotomy underlying Reaganian republicanism is utterly incapable of responding to the crises we face today.

Sorry, but I don’t want to erase the clear line between private business and government just because a former president hurt feelings. Fortunately, I suspect the courts won’t either.

Steven Greenhut is the West Region Director of the R Street Institute and a member of the Southern California News Group Editorial Board. Write to him at [email protected]

