No untoward incidents reported as ballot for AJK election ends in Twin Cities – Journal





RAWALPINDI: Voting for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections ended in the Twin Cities on Sunday, with verbal clashes between PML-N and PTI workers reported at some offices in vote.

In the AJK Legislative Assembly, three constituencies of Valley and Jammu are in the Twin Cities and Rawalpindi Division and six in different districts of the province, including Lahore.

Despite the hot weather, voting started on time and ended at 5 p.m. Voters remained active in the PML-N, PPP and PTI camps in different areas, especially in the city and cantonment areas. Strict security measures had been adopted for the proper conduct of the ballot in the garrison town.

Commercial activities continued normally, with the main markets, bazaars and shopping centers remaining open.

Raja Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Namak Mandi, Kashmiri Bazaar, Iqbal Road, Jinnah Road, Liaquat Road, Bara Market, Sabzi Mandi, Sarafa Bazaar, Urdu Bazaar, Benazir Bhutto Road, Bank Road, Haider Road, Commercial Market and other areas remained open, with public transport operating normally.

Minimal activity was observed outside the polling stations in the afternoon, however, in the evening people gathered at their respective polling stations to hear the results.

During the day, PTI MP Amir Mehmood Kiani and others visited various polling stations. The leaders of the PML-N led by the mayor of Rawalpindi, Sardar Naseem Khan, and the chairmen of the party union councils also remained present in their respective union councils to boost the morale of the party workers.

A PPP spokesperson said the party poll camps in Rawalpindi had been broken up on directives from the local police and administration, adding that the government was rigging the elections with such tactics.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that the PTI government distributed election materials to various polling stations in PTI vehicles.

On the other hand, the local police were of the opinion that no encampments would be allowed within 300 meters of the polling stations.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Sheikh Rashid Ahmed handed out sweets after the LA-XLIII-KashmirValley-IV election results were announced, which PTI candidate Javed Butt won with 782 votes. PML-N Naseema Khatoon obtained 720 votes while PPP Hamza Majeed Bazmi obtained 208 votes.

The total number of votes in this constituency was 2,457 with 1,819 votes cast and 28 rejected.

While announcing the victory of the PTI, Ahmed said that after forming the government of Azad Kashmir, the party will become the voice of innocent Kashmiris on global platforms.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was in favor of electronic voting machines in order to end the allegations of rigging.

PML-N Metropolitan President Sardar Naseem told Dawn that the PTI forced people to vote for them while using local police the day before election day.

The elections were rigged by old techniques to modify the electoral rolls, he said.

We were defeated in this seat by 54 votes and many of our votes were rejected. The administration and the police played their part to help the PTI win, he alleged.

56 polling stations installed in Attock

A total of 56 polling stations were set up in the Attock district on Sunday for the elections in Azad Kashmir.

According to District Election Commissioner Umer Khattab, there are 4,065 Kashmiri voters in the district.

He said that according to the voters list, people can vote for two Legislative Assembly seats AJK LA-30 Jammu-6 and LA-44-Valley 5 allocated to refugees. The voting process started on time and no untoward incidents were reported until this report was tabled.

District Police Officer Rana Shoaib Mehmood visited various polling stations and reviewed the security situation. He informed the media that around 500 security guards had been deployed to the polling stations.

Attock Member of the National Assembly, Retired Major Tahir Sadiq, told media outside a polling station in Hassanabdal that all Kashmiris living in Attock would support Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision by voting for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf. Amjad Iqbal additional reports

