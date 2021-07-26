Donald Trump loves the F-52 Stealth Fighter. Problem: he does not fly





In January 2018, during a speech at the White House alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, former US President Donald Trump spoke to assembled members of the media about the growing defense relationship between the states. United and Norway. According to the former president, the United States had started delivering F-35 and F-52 fighter jets to Norway, telling those present that we have a total of 52 and that they have already delivered one. number a little earlier than expected. .

While the United States had indeed started delivering state-of-the-art military jets to its Norwegian NATO ally, there was only one problem with the former president’s speech: the F-52 n ‘ is not a real plane.

Trump, who was often known to go out of script or to avoid using a teleprompter altogether, may have simply confused the number 52 with the F designation that is given to US Army fighter jets while reading a speech. prepare. But to further defend the former president, the F-52 isn’t a completely made-up aircraft, and it only exists in a fictional video game universe.

The F-52 is featured in a single-player campaign mission in 2014’s Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, in which players pilot the plane through a ravine while attacking targets with an array of weapons.

The game’s F-52 itself may have been based on an airplane design that existed in the real world, albeit one that was never produced.

In the 1980s, the United States Air Force initiated its Advanced Tactical Combat Program with the goal of beginning the development of a next-generation fighter aircraft that could be used to counter the emerging threat presented by advanced Soviet fighters such as the MiG-29 and SU-27. Two prototypes of fighters were developed and selected as finalists for the competition: Lockheed Martins YF-22 and Northrops YF-23. A final competition took place in the early 1990s to determine the final design of the Air Force’s future air superiority fighter, and although the YF-23 was in some ways superior to the YF-22 offering both improved range and stealth capabilities, the YF-22 was ultimately selected as the winner.

Despite the advantages of the YF-23, the Air Force continued with its competitor because of Lockheed’s better sales job and because the Air Force believed Lockheed would prove to be more effective in running the program.

The YF-22 would become the Air Force’s fifth-generation F-22 Raptor, but it also nearly spawned a naval variant. Following the emergence of the F-22, Congress prompted the Navy to consider adopting a variant of the Air Forces’ new fighter as part of its Naval Advanced Tactical Fighter program as a potentially less expensive option than development. of its own entirely new fighter based on an aircraft carrier. . The Air Force, meanwhile, was later encouraged to adopt a variant of the stealth bomber based on an aircraft carrier planned by the Navy.

In theory, this arrangement would have allowed each department to use other existing research and development (R&D) efforts in order to avoid the costs of carrying out the R&D of two entirely new aircraft designs. This type of multi-service cost-sharing arrangement may have been the source of the subsequent F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program.

The pursuit of a naval variant of the YF-22, however, never really took off and was deemed too expensive. The aircraft reportedly used a swept-back wing design similar to that of the Navy’s existing F-14s, which would not only have compromised the aircraft’s stealth capabilities, but also resulted in high maintenance costs. The development of a naval variant of the YF-22 would also have required significant modifications to the aircraft’s existing design in order to allow it to operate aboard aircraft carriers.

While a marine version of what ultimately became the F-22 Raptor never materialized, the theoretical aircraft’s unique design served as inspiration for the fictional F-52 which, to date, has never materialized. ‘has still not been developed for export to Norway.

However, the United States has started delivering F-35s to Norway. By the time of Trump’s speech, the United States had delivered 10 of the planned 40 Norwegian F-35s. Norway is one of the eight original international partners of the F-35 program.

