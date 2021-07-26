Chinese Communists are bitter about capitalism





Students create the national flag on canvas using their hands dipped in red paint at an elementary school in Jinan, Shandong province on September 14, 2009. China will celebrate the 60th anniversary of its founding on October 1 of This year. REUTERS / Rope

HONG KONG, July 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) – The Chinese Communist Party’s deal with capitalism is rapidly deteriorating. Beijing is forcing the country’s $ 120 billion private tutoring industry to become a nonprofit, an unprecedented move that has wiped out billions of dollars in value to a host of listed Chinese companies. The latest policy change, widely released on Friday, marks a clumsy attempt to address two deeply rooted social issues: the country’s stubbornly low birth rate and its growing wealth gap. However, neither is caused by private educators, and online courses have made up for decades of underinvestment in poorer regions. The shares of New York-listed Tal Education (TAL.N) and Gaotu Techedu (GOTU.N) were among the hardest hit, with 71% and 63% craters in one day, respectively. For investors, there is an element of déjà vu. A 2018 crackdown on peer-to-peer lending also shut down an entire industry to the detriment of U.S. traders. But unlike shadow bankers, mentoring firms pose no systemic risk. They are simply a practical scapegoat for broader political failures, as are their foreign backers including SoftBank (9984.T) and Warburg Pincus, who are now touted as security threats. The role of SOEs has grown since 2008 due to sustained recovery and consolidation. Now the pace is picking up. In late 2020, a high-level economic conference chaired by President Xi Jinping prioritized harnessing the disorderly expansion of capital, as part of a broader and troubling shift in official attitudes toward the private sector. Beijing, for example, is forcing fintech services of Ant and Tencent (0700.HK) to pass consumer loan data to government-controlled credit rating agencies in exchange for minority stakes in non-profit organizations. apparent profit. Officials also want Ant and Tencent to reduce the fees they charge commercial banks to find them qualified borrowers. The government is also tightening control over consumer data, which has hit the Didi Global app (DIDI.N) and its peers. Chen Yun, one of the architects of China’s economic reforms in the 1980s, once said that free markets should be contained like a bird in a cage. After under-investing in education and giving in to lazy state-owned banks, the government is now cracking down on their private competitors and considering seizures of intellectual property in the name of the public good. Next comes health care, another area where public good and private profit overlap. The bars of the cage close. To pursue @petesweeneypro on Twitter NEWS CONTEXT – China is banning for-profit private lessons in basic school subjects to ease financial pressures on families that have contributed to low birth rates, according to a document released on July 23 and verified by Reuters. – All institutions offering private lessons on the school curriculum will be registered as non-profit organizations, and no new licenses will be granted, according to the document, which says it was distributed by the State Council Chinese, or cabinet, to local governments and is dated July 19. – The new policy would also prohibit foreign investors from investing in Chinese curriculum-based tutoring companies through mergers and acquisitions, franchises or variable interest entity (VIE) agreements, according to the document. VIEs are a structure commonly used to circumvent rules restricting foreign investment in certain industries. Editing by Robyn Mak and Katrina Hamlin Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source of financial agenda information. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect big business and economic stories from around the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

