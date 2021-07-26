Sarah Huckabee Sanders urges Arkansans to consider getting ‘Trump vaccinated’





Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she received the ‘Trump vaccine’ and urged others to consider following suit as Arkansas rates skyrocket of COVID-19.

Sanders, who is now running for Arkansas governor with the approval of former President Donald Trump, said she decided to get the coronavirus vaccine “based on advice from [her] doctor, “adding that she was” reassured after President Trump and his family were vaccinated. “

“Like many of you, I received a lot of misinformation from politicians and the media during the pandemic. And, like many of you, I spent a lot of time sorting through it all, trying to take the best decision I could for myself and my family, ”Sanders wrote in a Sunday editorial published by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The gubernatorial hopeful accused the New York Times, CNN, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris of encouraging reluctance over vaccines by questioning the Trump administration’s ability to produce quickly safe and effective vaccines.

“If President Biden, Vice President Harris and others on the left really care about increasing the vaccination rate and saving lives, they should admit that they were wrong to cast doubt on the operation. Warp Speed ​​and give President Trump and his team the credit they deserve. for the development of a safe and effective vaccine in record time, ”she said.

Operation Warp Speed, a public-private partnership forged as part of the Trump administration’s initiative designed to encourage the production of COVID-19 vaccines, has provided billions of dollars in federal funding to several private companies, some of which have developed vaccines that have since obtained emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

While praising Operation Warp Speed ​​and touting the resulting vaccines as “safe and effective,” Sanders did not explicitly urge readers to get vaccinated. The former press secretary referred to research indicating that unvaccinated Arkansans are at risk of more severe cases of COVID-19, adding: “It is clear that the Trump vaccine works and saves lives.”

“I understand that the decision to get vaccinated is deeply personal and not an easy one. I have many friends who have expressed genuine concerns about the vaccination, and it is not for me to tell them what to do.” , she wrote. , criticizing these “experts and politicians” who “used bribes, mockery and even name calling to force people to be vaccinated”.

Left-wing localities have moved towards implementing restrictions to curb the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, with Los Angeles reimposing its county-wide mask mandate, even for those vaccinated, on July 15.

Many Republicans have refused such restrictions, with governors in Texas, Florida and other states banning vaccine passports.

Arkansas, where only 36.18% of the population is fully vaccinated, has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, with 2,015 new cases appearing in the past 24 hours, according to the University’s coronavirus tracker. Johns Hopkins.

Despite the wave, Governor Asa Hutchinson rejected calls for the implementation of a vaccination mandate because it could provoke “a greater backlash of negativity towards the government”. Hutchinson also said it was up to the state legislature to determine whether to implement a mask warrant.

Original author: Carly Roman

Place of Origin: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Encourages Arkansians to Consider Getting “Trump Vaccinated”

