PM Modi praises Chandigarh vendor to Mann Ki Baat: The Tribune India





Sandeep Rana Tribune press service Chandigarh, July 25 It was a big day for a food vendor, as his act of offering free “chhole-bhature” to those who were getting vaccinated found a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” today. “I thank the Prime Minister who mentioned me in his speech. It was unexpected. This will encourage not only me, but also others who work like me, ”said Sanjay Rana, who sells“ chhole-bhature ”by bicycle at Sector 29-C market. Sanjay Rana ‘Do this as desh seva’ I did this as a ‘desh seva’. I started giving free chhole-bhature about two months ago because I felt there was a need for everyone to get vaccinated and I can do my part by doing this. The Prime Minister said, “To eat Sanjay Rana ji’s ‘chhole-bhature’ for free, you must show that you received the vaccine on the same day. As soon as you show the vaccination message, it will give you a delicious “chhole-bhature”. “It is said that for the well-being of society, the spirit of service and duty is more required than money. Our Sanjay Bhai proves that this saying is correct, ”added the Prime Minister. He also spoke about Chandigarh, describing UT as a vibrant city, inhabited by a society that pulsates with a rich and uplifting socio-cultural vein. Sanjay Rana sells “chhole-bhature” at the market in Sector 29-C. – Photo file Sanjay said about 25 to 30 people receive free food from him every day. “I asked my wife to prepare 30 more plates every day,” said Sanjay, a resident of Ram Darbar, from a village in Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh. He also asked a Seva Bharti staff member in Sector 29, a vaccination center, to tell people to get a free “chhole-bhature” after receiving an injection. “I did it as a ‘desh seva’. I started offering free “chhole-bhature” about two months ago because I felt it was necessary for everyone to get vaccinated and I can do my part by doing it, ”he said. told Chandigarh Tribune. His daughter Riddhima and his niece Riya gave him this idea. “They saw someone come up with a ‘one plus one free’ deal on TV and asked me why I wouldn’t do something like that,” smiled Sanjay, who also encouraged other salespeople to do so. prick. After being congratulated by the Prime Minister, his phone did not stop ringing. He continued to receive calls from friends, relatives and the media. City BJP President Arun Sood and Councilors Bharat Kumar and Shakti Prakash Devshali also visited his home. He was home today, Sunday. His initiative had already been greeted by Vice-President Singh Badnore, administrator of the UT and governor of Punjab. Hats off to the #Chandigarh peddler spirit! My heart was filled with gratitude to see his duty to his country and the extent of the awareness that this man has to promote #vaccination and to offer #CholaeBhatura for free to all those who are vaccinated, ”Badnore tweeted. .

