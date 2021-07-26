In the midst of the withdrawal of the US military, a new terrorist axis emerges in the afghan-pak theater





Tel Aviv: With the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan on the verge of being completed, a new terrorist axis is emerging in the Afghan-Pakistani geopolitical theater with the convergence of interests between Pakistan, China and Turkey. Amid the Taliban’s growing grip on Afghanistan, Pakistan has abandoned any pretense of being an ally of US-led Western countries despite the much-needed US safety net on key issues that have a direct impact. on its economy. Writing for The Times of Israel, foreign policy expert Fabien Baussart said the emergence of a new axis became clear towards the end of June when Pakistan rolled back its IMF bailout commitments. Later, Imran Khan visited the city saying his Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not give any base for US forces. In recent weeks, even the Taliban have since downplayed China’s concerns over the issue of Uyghur Muslims. Beijing believes that under the Taliban, Afghanistan will become a hub for the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM). “We will no longer allow Chinese (Xinjiang) Uyghur separatist fighters.” Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said in a widely publicized interview. The Taliban spokesman admitted that some Uyghurs had already sought refuge in Afghanistan. However, he promised not to host them. According to Baussart, the Taliban can be as deceptive as their bosses. “Well, China can hope to leverage its financial power against any likelihood of the Taliban breaking the promise; such hope, even after his experience in Pakistan, reveals his inability not to look beyond his nose. Baussart further argued that Turkey fits into the new axis of terror. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan became the helmsman of the Islamists in an effort to achieve leadership in the Muslim world and rekindle Ottoman glory. “He has become a darling of Communist China by targeting Uyghurs who have taken refuge in his country. Erdogan hopes to take over the security of Kabul airport in order to protect it from Taliban influence in the days to come. This will be the first step in extending Turkish influence to more territories in Afghanistan where Turkey has been present as part of NATO forces. This is another question, whether realistic or imaginary, ”he said. Of all accounts, Baussarts said China is looking to fill the void in Afghanistan. “He is ready with money and weapons that the Taliban may need in case the nationalist forces try to stop his expansion into the country.” All three – Turkey, China and Pakistan eye Afghanistan primarily for its metals, minerals and other natural wealth, Baussart concluded.

