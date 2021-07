Sarah Sanders encourages vaccinations, praises Trump’s Operation Warp Speed ​​in new editorial

Republican candidate for Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Sunday hailed former President Donald Trump for Operation Warp Speed ​​and gave her own reasons for getting the COVID-19 vaccine for the purpose to reach out to conservative refractories who may remain skeptical.

In an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette editorial titled “The Rationale Behind the Vaccination,” Trump’s former White House press secretary criticized Dr Anthony Fauci and the crowd “because science says so” “arrogant and condescending politicians and bureaucrats” who spat “disinformation” throughout the pandemic and fueled the American public’s distrust of the “expert” class.

SARAH SANDERS: BIDEN SHOULD CREDIT AFTER FOR DEVELOPING EFFECTIVE SRS VACCINES AGAINST CORONAVIRUS

“When the Trump administration launched Operation Warp Speed ​​in May 2020, the president said a vaccine would be available no later than December of that year,” Sanders wrote. “From the moment he made his announcement, the expert class attempted to undermine these statements with unfounded fear-mongering. “

“But no one has done more to undermine public confidence in the vaccine than Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Biden doubted the vaccine was real, while Harris said in a nationally televised debate that she wouldn’t take any vaccine that the Trump administration had a hand in creating, ”she continued. “If President Biden, Vice President Harris and others on the left really care about increasing the vaccination rate and saving lives, they should admit that they were wrong to cast doubt on the operation. Warp Speed ​​and give President Trump and his team the credit they deserve. for the development of a safe and effective vaccine in record time. “

Sanders said she finally made the “deeply personal” decision several months ago to get the vaccine after determining that the benefits outweighed the potential risks. She argued that unvaccinated people are at significantly higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 and that Arkansas hospitals are already “dangerously close” to maximum capacity due to the increase in cases.

“Some experts and politicians have used bribes, mockery and even name calling to get people to take the vaccine. But the truth is that many Arkansans who have concerns are just trying to take the vaccine. responsible decisions for themselves, their families and their communities, “she wrote.” So to all who are still considering the merits of immunization, I leave you with this encouragement: pray about it, discuss it. in with your family and your doctor. Filter out the noise, alarmism and condescension, and make the best informed decision. You can help your family, your community and our great state to be the best. “

