Comparison of the political narratives of Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson during the Covid-19 pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced citizens to adhere to strict restrictions to help fight infection rates. Based on a new study, Michael Mintrom, Maria Rost Rublee, Matteo Bonotti and Steven T. Zech compare the effectiveness of political speeches used by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to encourage citizens to follow their advice.

While states had roughly the same information on Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic in early 2020, they have responded in different ways, and infection and death rates have varied widely.

In one recent study, we determined that these differences depended in part on the ability of heads of state to successfully craft effective political narratives as audiences faced new challenges in an unfamiliar situation. Controversial measures implemented by governments to deal with the crisis have forced the public to adhere to context-specific restrictions.

Often these restricted individual freedoms in a way that did not fully correspond to the self-vision of a liberal democratic society. It was up to heads of government not only to make decisions on behalf of their citizens, but also to clearly communicate and justify those decisions to the public in a way that explained what was happening, why it was happening, and the role that the state had played. and society had to play. to play.

In our study, we compared the political accounts of Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany and Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the UK. Germany and the UK are similar countries on a range of population size measures; GDP per capita; health expenditure per capita; and aspects of their governance. However, their first responses to the crisis (i.e. until July 2020) resulted in very different total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases and death rates per 100,000 people.

Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson both crafted narratives designed to please their citizens and justify their decisions during the crisis. How these two leaders located and justified their responses to the pandemic can help us understand how future leaders might use localization and public justification to better effect in times of crisis.

Location

Narrative localization emphasizes that individuals don’t just hear what leaders say and accept or reject their words. Rather, they localize what they hear by comparing, contrasting and sometimes integrating it with their own pre-existing ideas about the political issue at hand. This can lead to unexpected interpretations and reactions.

Leaders can anticipate this by designing their narrative to resonate with positive local contexts, such as links to proud historical moments, key cultural themes, and deeply held moral beliefs. In addition, citizens, in all their diversity, must be able to identify with the discourses that leaders use to justify their political decisions. This means that these narratives must be broadly applicable across society and capable of crossing partisan lines.

With the German government enacting a number of restrictions on citizens’ rights and freedoms, including on freedom of movement, critics would inevitably tie Merkel’s policies to WWII Germany. Merkel effectively countered this negative localization by directly evoking the history of the war of Germany, then by pointing out the differences between its political accounts and those of the time.

Merkel helped the German public connect her political discourse with the hard-won liberal democratic rights and freedoms after World War II (such as freedom of the press), as well as the importance of transparency and political decisions based on data, arguing that these are essential to ensure that restrictions remain as low as possible. Merkel also offered the image of a collective hero incorporating government and citizens working together, guided by the moral that the deliberate use of science would minimize losses and thus help protect basic human rights.

In the UK, Boris Johnson also had a cohesive narrative referencing Britain’s recent history to engage audiences and create a sense of shared responsibility. In Johnson’s account, it was the individual and the citizen who would win the war against Covid-19, with less emphasis on government actions.

This narrative reflected Conservative rhetoric in the UK. For a long time, conservative leaders have emphasized that citizens, rather than the state, are the responsible parties in public life. This point is familiar in the local context, but it is also controversial as only a part of the population is likely to agree with this particular political ideology.

In addition to issues with the content of the narrative itself, Johnson also sent inconsistent messages which further weakened his narrative in the eyes of the British public. While often speaking about the importance of individual responsibility and adhering to government recommendations on social distancing and hygiene, he has publicly undermined that message through his own actions, such as shaking hands during a visit to the hospital. When a conflict between messages and actions occurs in the stories, the audience is likely to be confused about how to interpret the story, and a positive narrative localization is less likely.

Justification

Public justification should legitimize policies in the public eye, even when those policies are controversial. Public justification, like location, contributes to a shared understanding of what is happening and why. Public justifications must be clear and consistent.

In Germany, Chancellor Merkel has repeatedly called for caution, even as the number of cases and death rates decline. On several occasions, Merkel has publicly justified maintaining strict restrictions. These justifications took two forms.

First, at the start of the pandemic, she gave a clear explanation of the highly contagious nature of the virus. Second, Merkel has repeatedly stressed her commitment to follow advice based on scientific expertise in her public statements. The consistency of these justifications and their reflection in Merkel’s actual political decisions contributed to a persuasive narrative that the German public could follow, understand, and broadly accept.

In the UK, Boris Johnson has also offered justifications for his government’s actions in response to the pandemic. He advocated the importance of saving lives, of individual responsibility, of using evidence to guide action and getting back to work faster. This wide array of justifications coincided with an equally wide array of public policy actions and decisions to stay open, close, and then reopen as cases and deaths soared to new heights.

However, Johnson’s call for a pre-existing (rather than widely accepted) factional narrative undermined the public rationale for his policies. In other words, his justifications weren’t really public. Additionally, the inconsistency between the narrative and some of his own behaviors and policies created confusion among British audiences. Above all, he did not engage the public. Arguably this contributed to worse political outcomes.

When widespread adherence to government policies is crucial to achieving public health outcomes, the inability of political discourse to make sense in a local context and to contribute to public justification can have significant material consequences and repercussions for people. long term. In view of this, we suggest that public leaders and their advisers can learn a lot from the contrasting cases of how Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson have handled this crisis.

For more information, see the authors accompanying the article at Journal of European public policies

Note: This article gives the point of view of the authors, not the position of EUROPP European Politics and Policy or the London School of Economics. Featured Image Credit: Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)