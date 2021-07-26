These Republicans might not say Trump’s name, but they’re playing by his rules





Former President Donald Trump took to the rally scene in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday with what has now become his predictable anti-democracy rant. He praised the kangaroo audit of the 2020 election results in Maricopa Countya County which Trump lost enough to President Joe Bidenand galvanized the crowd by pledging to push for partisan ballot reviews elsewhere. This is just the start of the irregularities, Trump claimed, calling on Arizona Senate Republicans who are continuing the audit in favor of conservative warriors. They created a movement across the country, he exclaimed.

Republicans need a net win of a seat to regain control of the US Senate, making Arizona a critical state on the battlefield. Three of the top four candidates vying to face Democratic Senator Mark Kelly and competing for Trump’s endorsement were in attendance at the rally on Saturday. Blake Masters, Mick McGuire and Jim Lamon helped warm the crowd by supporting Trump and his election lies, as well as other recycled GOP talking points, reports the Arizona Republic.

Candidates for the Senate have varied in how far they are willing to go in supporting Trump’s bogus fraud claims and the Maricopa audit he inspired. Meanwhile, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, one of the main challengers of the Republican Senate who was not in attendance, has come under fire from Trump for his perceived lack of commitment to what Trump calls crime. of the century. (Republicans vying for the state’s next governor have generally seemed more willing to get on the train to Trump’s version of reality.)

All of this is a testament to the fine line that Republican hopefuls in the Senate must run through this primary in order to gain enough Trump supporters to secure the GOP nomination without alienating the larger coalition needed to win in November 2022, Roll Call reports, a scenario that political strategist Chuck Coughlin describes as a minefield. It was not Trump’s policies, but Trump’s personality that lost Arizona, GOP strategist and former state lawmaker Stan Barnes told the media.

Perhaps this is why the best GOP candidates have largely left Trump’s name outside the content of their first campaign. Their launch videos and websites make little or no mention of the former president, according to Roll Call, who notes that when candidates bonded with Trump, it was largely his politics, not his rhetoric. Take Masters, candidate for the US Senate in Arizona and financial assistant to billionaire Peter Thiel. He noted on his campaign website that Trump was right to draw attention to bad trade deals.

The Senate nominee dilemma is a political dynamic that rank-and-file Republicans in Congress also navigate, reports The New York Times. Representative Nancy Mace from South Carolina was among GOP freshmen who berated Trump after encouraging his supporters to storm the United States Capitol on January 6. She called for a party-wide calculation in the aftermath of her presidency, suggesting an imminent split with her party leaders. . She has since returned to the ranks, the Times reports, joining her colleagues in displays of loyalty to Trump, such as the vote to impeach Representative Liz Cheney, one of Trump’s most critical parties, and the blockade. the creation of an independent commission of inquiry. the murderous riot on the Capitol. She also echoed Trump’s obsession with rights to animal subjects ranging from critical breed theory to Dr Anthony Fauci.

Notably, Mace did this by rarely, if ever, mentioning [Trumps] name, according to the Times, the apparent tact of the lower ranks who decided it was too perilous to openly challenge him to a party still kissing his ring. However, all of that backpedaling might not work; some in the Maces district have not forgotten the position she took during her first weeks in power. I didn’t like her stabbing Trump in the back, said Mara Brockbank, a former leader of the Charleston County Republican Party who previously backed Mace, according to the Times. We have to realize that she came in because of Trump. Even if you have something against your leaders, keep them to yourself.

