Even if it is difficult, the locals understand the reason for the extension of the PPKM

Most Indonesians understand the reason for the extension of the Level IV implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) that the government will impose from July 26 to August 2, as announced by President Joko Widodo on Sunday evening (25 / 7). Contrary to the previous policy, the extension of the PPKM will this time offer a gradual relaxation to traders in popular markets, street vendors, grocery stores, agents or voucher outlets, hairdressing salons, laundries, hawkers, etc. small workshops, car washes and small businesses. are allowed to open with strict sanitary protocols. There are also operating time restrictions.

Asked by VOA, Niki Lestari, a 32-year-old private employee in Bekasi, said he could understand the extension of this social restriction as it could reduce transmission. Niki, who contracted COVID-19 last November, spoke of the still high number of new COVID-19 cases, which reached 38,679 cases on Sunday (25/7). This is necessary because the number of new cases is still over 30,000 per day, while vaccination is also not fast as there are still many hoaxes circulating among the public about vaccines. So he still needs PPKM.

Street vendors in Yogya are ready to spray disinfectant before resuming operations

The same was transmitted by Slamet Santoso, head of the Malioboro community who is also president of the Malioboro PKL-Ahmad Yani (Pemalni) association. He even welcomed the new policy announced because it left room for maneuver for small businesses to continue operating despite strict health protocols.

For almost a month, we have not carried out any activity because of the Java-Bali emergency PPKM … But now it has been extended with the concession given by the government regarding the problem of street vendors. “We can open until nine at night using strict sanitary protocols,” said Slamet, who runs around 38,000 street vendors.

Malioboro Street, which is quiet because shops are closed, complies with PPKM Emergencies. (Photo: VOA / Nurhadi)

But before starting to trade again, he said he would mass-spray disinfectants along Jalan Malioboro to Jalan Margo Utomo, where most of the street vendors operate. All communities will be involved tomorrow, he said.

Not all can access BLT

While they understand, residents are also warning of the economic impact if this policy continues to be implemented, especially in areas that have just been hit by a disaster and conditions are still volatile. Adriansa Manu, a 31-year-old resident of Palu town who was interviewed by VOA shortly after the announcement, said the government was not afraid to extend the PPKM, but only needed to think about the economic impact on us and on all residents. from Palou. So far, the economy of the city of Palu has not fully recovered after the last disaster, so many residents have lost their jobs. They have suffered enough with this PPKM.

Central Sulawesi Regional Police health workers while administering COVID-19 vaccines to residents of Palu town (Photo doc: VOA / Yoanes Litha)

Central Sulawesi Regional Police health workers while administering COVID-19 vaccines to residents of Palu town (Photo doc: VOA / Yoanes Litha)

He fears that if restrictions on activities continue to be extended and economic conditions continue to deteriorate, chaos will reign. It has a social impact and can trigger chaos, society becomes anarchist if there is no solution. Crime cases alone have increased in the city of Palu. The theft, the robbery has continued since the spread of COVID-19.

The government has in fact moved quickly to distribute direct cash aid and various other aids such as vitamins and medicines for those who are self-isolating; in addition to increasing hospital capacity, central isolation, availability of oxygen and other medical equipment, etc.

But according to Andriansa Manu, not everyone has access to it, and if they do, it is often not enough for their daily life. [em/jm]

