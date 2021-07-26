Envoy of Islamophobia – Journal – DAWN.COM





IN calling for the appointment of a special envoy to counter Islamophobia, Somali-born US lawmaker Ilhan Omar has raised a relevant question as anti-Muslim incidents escalate in many countries. In a letter to the US Secretary of State calling for the creation of such a post, the Democratic lawmaker of Minnesota said there was a need to recognize that Islamophobia as a pattern … is being repeated in almost every corner of the globe. .

Ms. Omar pointed to China, India and Myanmar as state actors responsible for violations against… Muslims, while also denouncing white supremacist groups for spreading anti-Muslim hatred.

Ms. Omar herself has been the target of anti-Muslim abuse in her own country; the outspoken lawmaker has been the victim of online abuse, including from other US lawmakers. In fact, Donald Trump, while in the White House, told him and other progressive Democratic lawmakers of color to go back to where they came from.

Islamophobia has taken many ugly forms across the world. In Europe and North America, far-right groups have engaged in anti-Muslim violence, sometimes deadly, emboldened by demagogues and populist politicians seeking to seize a few voices by demonizing the other. Meanwhile, in India, Hindu fanatics have lynched Muslims for eating beef, knowing they can get away with their crimes because the state is sympathetic to their hate ideology. Myanmar and Sri Lanka have also experienced incidents of mass violence against Muslims, often instigated by extremist sections of the Buddhist clergy.

Therefore, a global effort against Islamophobia is clearly needed. Instead of the United States taking the lead because it could punish geopolitical enemies like China and look the other way when friends like India persecute Muslims, perhaps the effort should be led by the United States. ‘UN. Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised the issue of Islamophobia in the multilateral body, and it is through the combined efforts of the international community that the threat of anti-Muslim hatred can be tackled.

Posted in Dawn, July 26, 2021

