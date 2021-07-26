Trump says “waking politics” contributed to the loss of American women’s football





Former President Donald Trump has said that “waking politics” contributed to the dismal opening performance of the US women’s football team at the Tokyo Olympics.

“The US women’s football team is a very good example of what’s going on,” Trump told a crowd at a campaign-style rally in Arkansas on Saturday night.

“Enlightened politics takes life and joy from everything. Awakening causes you to lose, ruins your mind, and ruins you as a person. You become deformed. You become insane, ”he said during a speech to the Turning Point Action political action committee in Phoenix.

“Earlier this week, [the women’s team] unexpectedly lost to Sweden three to none and the Americans were happy about that, ”Trump told the crowd, who responded with cheers.

“You proved this point before I even said it,” Trump added to the audience, shaking his head.

The US women’s team, favorite for a gold medal in Tokyo and ranked No.1 in the world, have traveled a rocky road so far at the Olympics.

The team – known for protests by some members against racism, including kneeling during the national anthem – started with a stunning 3-0 loss to Sweden. He rebounded with a 6-1 win over New Zealand on Saturday.

During his speech in Arizona, Trump also doubled down against the Cleveland Indians by changing their name to Cleveland Guardians.

“The Cleveland Indians will change their name, a name steeped in history and memories. The new name will be the Cleveland Guardians, which is terrible, ”he told the crowd.

“If I were a [Native American], I would file a complaint, ”said the former president.

“I mean, what’s better? Especially if you have a good team, the Cleveland Indians, he’s one of the biggest names. One of the most amazing logos. People love it. They’re going completely mad in Ohio because of the name change. The Cleveland Guardians, what are they? ” he said.

“The madness of the left knows no bounds. And Indians and baseball fans should be greatly insulted. They want to take our history, our heritage, our culture and everything that unites us, ”added Trump.

He had criticized the baseball team last Friday when the name change was announced, calling it “shame.”

Can anyone believe that the Cleveland Indians, a legendary and beloved baseball franchise since taking the name in 1915, are changing their name to Guardians? the former commander-in-chief said in a statement.

