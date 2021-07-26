Executive compensation and undeserved wealth

Perhaps it is time for regulators, including the JSE, to reconsider how to handle shareholder opposition to executive pay.

As it stands, if at an annual general meeting more than 25% of shareholders vote against a company’s compensation policy or its implementation report, the company must invite dissenting shareholders to engage with it. This is a JSE requirement. There is no such requirement in the Companies Act. The law took an utterly weak approach to the hugely controversial issue of executive compensation, leading to the belief that this section of the law was drafted by the business community.



INITIATED GOLD Subscribe for full access to all of our data sharing and unit trust tools, award-winning articles, and support quality journalism in the process.

All this weak approach does is force companies to present shareholders two non-binding advisory votes, one on compensation policy, the other on how that policy is actually implemented. This means that the shareholders, or rather the institutions that manage the shares on our behalf, have the opportunity to make a sign of virtue.

They can vote against the two compensation related resolutions knowing that absolutely nothing will happen. And nothing happens.

The JSE sought to avoid a possible offer to align this slack process with major international markets by introducing the requirement for a commitment in the event of a negative vote of more than 25%. The problem is that no one is living up to these commitments.

The vast majority of shareholders who vote against compensation do not bother to follow through. If they follow up privately, that makes the JSE requirement obsolete.

The last no-show was in Sanlam. At the AGM on June 9, 26.08% of shareholders voted against the compensation implementation report and were subsequently invited to express their concerns in writing to the head of Group Reward; entries were scheduled for July 14 at the latest. Last week, Sanlam announced that she had not received any written concerns and that no one had accepted her invitation to enlist.

This is not the first time this has happened to a company listed on the JSE. And often, when engagements do take place, they involve only a few percent of the dissident shareholders.

Surely it is time for a change?

Medicine

On the delicate subject of executive compensation, last week’s announcement by Mediclinic indicates that the practice of paying dividends on stocks before they vest is a fairly common practice.

Mediclinic granted stock options under the deferred portion of a short-term incentive to the three executive directors for the year ended March 2019. They were vested on July 20 and will be settled in cash on July 27. According to Mediclinics’ announcement, the amount paid includes the value of dividends attributable to shares acquired during the period between the grant date and the vesting date.

But do the rights on these shares, including the rights to dividends, certainly only trigger from the date of acquisition?

Naspers, Prosus and Tencent

Continuing on the topic of executive compensation and generating undeserved wealth, rewards at Naspers and Prosus could come under some pressure if Chinese President Xi Jinping does not end his attrition battle with powerful tech companies. from this country.

Last week’s announcement that Tencent was ordered to relinquish exclusive music streaming rights and pay half a million yuan in fines saw Tencent’s share price plummet to an all-time low this year. year.

It seems Xi is not only concerned with the remarkable wealth and power held by seemingly hostile actors like Alibaba’s Jack Ma, but anyone.

Compared to outspoken Jack Ma, Tencent CEO Pony Ma (no relationship) has always supported the Chinese Communist Party.

This is obviously not enough for Xi who is prepared to reduce the power (and the wealth) of these huge independent companies in order to strengthen his own authority.

Telkom

Meanwhile, back on South African soil, there is the not-so-powerful Telkom.

Compared with most other government-related entities, the past eight years have been a remarkable success for Telkom, whose dominant shareholder is the government, with a 40% stake.

Outgoing CEO Sipho Maseko has to take much of it.

He ran the company through a particularly difficult time and forced a reduction in the number of bloated employees by nearly 30% despite strong opposition from the Communications Workers Union (CWU), which understandably is not unhappy to see him leave. .

The number of Telkoms employees has been reduced from 21,209 in 2013 to around 15,000 currently.

Expect the CWU not to be as excited about Masekos’ accomplishments as some analysts are. It argues that it did not use Telkom’s monopoly position to manage the transition from ADSL to fiber and has lost many of its long-standing customers to new players in the market. It is largely thanks to these significant staff cuts that he is able to report profits, according to the union.

Sadly, in the post-Zuma era of state capture, the fact that he is able to report profits at all ranks is a major achievement.

To read: Sipho Maseko leaves his post as CEO of Telkom