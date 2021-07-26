Jokowi factory ‘poke’, AGII shares plummeted again!

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –The share price of the listed industrial gas company Samator and Saratoga Group, PT Aneka Gas Industri Tbk (AGII), plunged 2.01% to a level of 1,705 Rp / share in the first trading day. stock market this Monday (7/26), after having climbed 8.41% in trading on Friday last week (7/23).

Data from the Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) indicated that AGII’s shares were corrected with a transaction value of 49 billion rupees and a transaction volume of 28 million shares. Its market capitalization reaches 5.23 trillion rupees.

Despite the correction, in one week the shares of this industrial gas cylinder producer were up 1.49% and one month up 21%. In the past 3 months, its shares have risen 43%. The current exchange rate for AGII shares on the ordinary market is Rs 2 billion.

As of June 2021, Samator Group owns the largest share of AGII with 40.54%, while the others are PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya 8.21% and PT Aneka Mega Energi 25%, the rest of the other investors and managers, and the rest is controlled by the public. investors and management.

Previously, the increase in AGII shares took place after President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited the AGII factory. During his visit, Jokowi said that currently, the AGII plant has converted nearly 90% of oxygen products that were previously used in industry for medical purposes.

This is what Jokowi said when he visited the Aneka Gas Industri factory in the Pulo Gadung area, east of Jakarta on Friday (7/16/2021).

“The government is working to meet the oxygen needs of Covid-19 patients, in hospitals and in isolation settings. One of them is to collaborate with domestic industries,” Jokowi explained while uploading photos on his personal Instagram account @ Jokowi, as cited by CNBC Indonesia, Friday (7/16).

Jokowi added that the three Aneka Gas Industries, located in Pulo Gadung, Cikande and Cibitung, have a total production capacity of 460 tonnes of oxygen per day for West Java and 1,000 tonnes per day for all of Indonesia.

As CNBC Indonesia reported earlier on Friday (7/16), Jokowi stressed that the government will continue to work hard to meet the oxygen needs of Covid-19 patients in line with the spike in cases that have occurred in the latter. days.

Speaking after examining Aneka Gas Industries’ production, Jokowi admitted that the increase in Covid-19 cases was still happening and had skyrocketed the national demand for oxygen.

“This has caused an increase in the national oxygen demand for Covid treatment, both in hospitals and in isolation settings,” Jokowi said, Friday (7/16).

The government, Jokowi stressed, will continue to work hard with related industries to meet the national oxygen demand. This collaboration should make it possible to maintain oxygen stocks when needed.

“We are working with national industries to secure the supply and distribution of medical oxygen that the community needs. So that national oxygen needs can be met,” he said.

The head of state then appreciated the measures taken by AGII as the first industrial gas company that has worked hard to help meet the needs for oxygen cylinders.

“To work optimally to meet medical oxygen needs by continuing to increase its production capacity so that it actually contributes to the national oxygen supply,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday (7/15), Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita explained that the oxygen supply in Indonesia was still sufficient. Although demand continues to increase, the government is ensuring that supply is maintained, including from imports.

According to its records, the oxygen demand in Indonesia is 2,032 tons per day. At the same time, the Ministry of Health predicts that there will be an additional need of around 100 tonnes per week.

Meanwhile, the country’s production still barely stands at 1,800 tonnes per day. Even though there is a domestic deficit, the government has obtained an additional 750 tons of oxygen per day through imports.

“Thus, the oxygen supply in Indonesia has reached 2,600 tons per day and to date it is sufficient to meet the medical oxygen needs,” he said in an interview with CNBC Indonesia on Thursday (15 / 7).

