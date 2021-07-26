Politics
Jokowi factory ‘poke’, AGII shares plummeted again!
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –The share price of the listed industrial gas company Samator and Saratoga Group, PT Aneka Gas Industri Tbk (AGII), plunged 2.01% to a level of 1,705 Rp / share in the first trading day. stock market this Monday (7/26), after having climbed 8.41% in trading on Friday last week (7/23).
Data from the Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) indicated that AGII’s shares were corrected with a transaction value of 49 billion rupees and a transaction volume of 28 million shares. Its market capitalization reaches 5.23 trillion rupees.
Despite the correction, in one week the shares of this industrial gas cylinder producer were up 1.49% and one month up 21%. In the past 3 months, its shares have risen 43%. The current exchange rate for AGII shares on the ordinary market is Rs 2 billion.
As of June 2021, Samator Group owns the largest share of AGII with 40.54%, while the others are PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya 8.21% and PT Aneka Mega Energi 25%, the rest of the other investors and managers, and the rest is controlled by the public. investors and management.
Previously, the increase in AGII shares took place after President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited the AGII factory. During his visit, Jokowi said that currently, the AGII plant has converted nearly 90% of oxygen products that were previously used in industry for medical purposes.
This is what Jokowi said when he visited the Aneka Gas Industri factory in the Pulo Gadung area, east of Jakarta on Friday (7/16/2021).
“The government is working to meet the oxygen needs of Covid-19 patients, in hospitals and in isolation settings. One of them is to collaborate with domestic industries,” Jokowi explained while uploading photos on his personal Instagram account @ Jokowi, as cited by CNBC Indonesia, Friday (7/16).
Photo: Jokowi at AGII Factory, @Jokowi. Instagram Doc
Jokowi at the AGII factory, @Jokowi’s Instagram doc
Jokowi added that the three Aneka Gas Industries, located in Pulo Gadung, Cikande and Cibitung, have a total production capacity of 460 tonnes of oxygen per day for West Java and 1,000 tonnes per day for all of Indonesia.
As CNBC Indonesia reported earlier on Friday (7/16), Jokowi stressed that the government will continue to work hard to meet the oxygen needs of Covid-19 patients in line with the spike in cases that have occurred in the latter. days.
Speaking after examining Aneka Gas Industries’ production, Jokowi admitted that the increase in Covid-19 cases was still happening and had skyrocketed the national demand for oxygen.
“This has caused an increase in the national oxygen demand for Covid treatment, both in hospitals and in isolation settings,” Jokowi said, Friday (7/16).
The government, Jokowi stressed, will continue to work hard with related industries to meet the national oxygen demand. This collaboration should make it possible to maintain oxygen stocks when needed.
“We are working with national industries to secure the supply and distribution of medical oxygen that the community needs. So that national oxygen needs can be met,” he said.
The head of state then appreciated the measures taken by AGII as the first industrial gas company that has worked hard to help meet the needs for oxygen cylinders.
“To work optimally to meet medical oxygen needs by continuing to increase its production capacity so that it actually contributes to the national oxygen supply,” he said.
Earlier on Thursday (7/15), Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita explained that the oxygen supply in Indonesia was still sufficient. Although demand continues to increase, the government is ensuring that supply is maintained, including from imports.
According to its records, the oxygen demand in Indonesia is 2,032 tons per day. At the same time, the Ministry of Health predicts that there will be an additional need of around 100 tonnes per week.
Meanwhile, the country’s production still barely stands at 1,800 tonnes per day. Even though there is a domestic deficit, the government has obtained an additional 750 tons of oxygen per day through imports.
“Thus, the oxygen supply in Indonesia has reached 2,600 tons per day and to date it is sufficient to meet the medical oxygen needs,” he said in an interview with CNBC Indonesia on Thursday (15 / 7).
CNBC INDONESIA RESEARCH TEAM
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
(trp / trp)
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/market/20210726114455-17-263622/pabriknya-dicolek-jokowi-saham-agii-malah-anjlok-lagi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]