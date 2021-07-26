Overview of the week: New Russian advance towards Israeli raids in Syria, Erdogan worsens crises with the West – ANHA | HAWARNEWS

Arab newspapers last week discussed the Syrian issue, as well as Erdogan’s quest to impose Turkish Cypriot control over part of the city of Varosha, as well as the political crisis in Lebanon..

Russia hints at shutting down “Syrian airspace” before Israel

Starting with the Syrian question, and in this context, the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper said, Russian sources have hinted at the possibility of closing Syrian airspace to Israeli planes, which have stepped up their raids during the two last days against Iranian and Hezbollah sites in the north of the country. and central Syria.

The Russian Defense Ministry, which had not previously commented on the Israeli raids, has released two separate statements in recent days following two Israeli raids, one targeting a research center in the countryside of Aleppo, and the other a site for Iranian forces at Al -Qusayr, near Homs.

A well-informed Russian source told Asharq Al-Awsat yesterday that “this is directly linked to the talks that were launched with the United States following the first summit which brought together Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden last month” , and that “Moscow was calculating its reactions in the past; because Tel Aviv is coordinating all its dealings with Washington, while Russian communication channels with Washington were cut off, and current contacts with the American side show that Moscow has obtained confirmation that Washington is not welcoming continued Israeli raids.

The source added that the Israelis believed that the air defenses in Syria had been activated, and the fact that virtually all of the launched missiles had been destroyed, indicates a fundamental change in the mechanisms for handling this matter, and that the Israeli air force has not since entered Syrian airspace and is carrying out attacks from the ground. And Moscow completed this reinforcement by providing Damascus with modern air defense equipment, in addition to being directly supervised by Russian experts..

The escalation of the crisis between the West and Turkey on the Cyprus issue

As for the Emirati newspaper Al-Ittihad, it referred to the Turkish attempt to impose a policy of fait accompli on Cyprus and declared: “The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, declared yesterday that his country had launched an appeal to the UN Security Council regarding the transfer of the right of control over part of the deserted coastal town of Varosha on the divided island to the Turkish Cypriots.

“This is a flagrant violation of Security Council resolutions and it will have a negative impact on the ongoing efforts to resume negotiations, ”Christodoulides said after meeting his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias..

“The declaration of the Turkish side aims to create a new fait accompli to eliminate forever the possibility of a reunification of Cyprus, “said Dendias..

Varosha became a ghost town after its original Greek Cypriot inhabitants abandoned it almost half a century ago, and the Turkish Cypriots, with Ankara’s backing, now want to reopen it under their own administration. ..

In turn, the United States announced yesterday its condemnation of the project announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reopen the city of Varosha.

“The United States regards the actions of the Turkish Cypriots in Varosha, with the support of Turkey, as provocative, unacceptable and incompatible with their past commitments to engage constructively in peace talks, “said the secretary of US State Anthony Blinken in a statement..

The US secretary reiterated the US position in favor of a comprehensive Cypriot-led settlement to reunite the island as part of a bi-regional and inter-community union for the benefit of all Cypriots and the region..

It should be noted that only Turkey recognizes the declaration of independence of the Turkish Cypriots and maintains more than 350,000 soldiers there..

Yesterday France accused the Turkish president of provocation, and the Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “France deeply regrets this unilateral move, which has not been coordinated and constitutes a provocation,” adding: “She undermines the restoration of confidence necessary for the urgent resumption of negotiations for a just and lasting solution to the Cyprus question. ”

In turn, Egypt expressed in a statement to the Foreign Ministry its deep concern over what has been announced regarding the change of status of the Varosha region by working for its partial opening, in violation of the relevant resolutions of the Security Council..

Egypt affirmed its request to adhere to the resolutions of the Security Council in this regard and to avoid any unilateral action which could complicate the situation and increase the level of tension, with the need to be fully committed to the path of ” a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus question in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy.

The Lebanese scene is fading

On the Lebanese issue, Al-Bayan newspaper said, Lebanon has entered the Eid al-Adha holiday, with what it means to wait for binding parliamentary consultations to appoint the president-designate to form the new government . Names have started pouring into the government stadium, as Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s name is still an option and a proposal, despite apologies.

The leader of the Lebanese Movement of the Future, Saad Hariri, said that it would have been possible to put an end to the “terrible collapse” in Lebanon, “without the intransigence and selfishness of some.. “

In a tweet on his Twitter account, Saad Hariri said, “The blessed Eid al-Adha is upon us, and our beloved Lebanon with its good people is ravaged by these crises, and we could have ended it. terrible collapse, without the intransigence and selfishness of some. “

With the shift in priorities on the government side, from paternity priority to attribution priority, attention is focused on the expected invitation of the President of the Republic to binding parliamentary consultations, in order to assign a new Prime Minister afterwards. Hariris’ apologies. , as the scene turns to more obscurity, because there are no elements So far, the agreement between the opposing forces, and the conflict of views between the political forces is wide open.

Indeed, the last six days until today, since Hariri’s apology last Thursday, have cast more intense shadows on the domestic political scene, with respect to the extremely complex trends facing the Pact in particular, and political forces in general, regarding crystallizing the name of a Sunni personality who does not break out into conflict. Sectarian in nature this time, and in the midst of the overcrowding of scenarios, and the lack of time and options, the hardest option, the indicators of which have started to multiply, is represented in a phase of open blockage in internal.

