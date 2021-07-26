Labor announces the launch of a new agreement for workers | Workforce





Labor is due to launch a new workers’ deal this week, as Keir Starmer seeks to put safer, better-paying job creation at the heart of his offer to voters. The world of work is one of two areas, along with crime-fighting, where the Starmers team believe they have a distinctive offer and a solid line against Boris Johnson’s government. Her deputy, Angela Rayner, will kick off the program during a visit to a social enterprise on Monday, where she will say Labor wants to see jobs that are a source of pride, security and dignity and that pay a decent wage that people can increase family on. The Starmers team have been cautious about announcing reams of new policies since taking the side last spring, and even when they did, it has often been difficult to get an audience. as the pandemic raged. The party hopes to bring together policies already announced, including a minimum wage of at least 10 hours an hour, a guarantee of work or training for young people, and a buy-British approach, intended to use public markets to support employment. Announcing the program, Starmer pointed out his track record, his mother was a nurse, his father a tool maker and said a new agreement for workers was needed as the economy emerges from the Covid crisis. It often seems a long way off when politicians talk about this thing called the economy, but our economy is just the sum total of the work of the British people. If we create a good job for everyone, we will all benefit. With Labor we can make Britain the best place to work, he said. Rayner, Starmer and other members of the shadow cabinet are expected to announce over the summer new policies that fit the theme of his new deal, in a bid to highlight that Labor is the party on the voters’ side who work hard. The term new deal was originally used by Franklin D Roosevelt in the United States to describe policies used to stimulate the economy after the Great Depression, but politicians have frequently appropriated it since. Tony Blair and Gordon Brown offered a new contract to unemployed youth in 1997 that involved jobs or training. Rayner got the post of shadow secretary of state for the future of work during the Mays reshuffle. Part of the deal she made with the leadership office at the time was that she would play a key role in shaping party policy in this area.

