A “political consensus” advocated for an average gas price – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Amid system challenges, the Petroleum Division seeks a national average basket price for both local and imported natural gas through distant political consensus, even though it has fixed price commitments with various groups of consumers.

This comes at a time when the energy sector faces severe gas and electricity shortages and gas and power companies are struggling to manage their finances to ensure a steady supply. The federal government has called on the provinces to introduce the Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG) by abandoning the pricing and supply of local gas and imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various categories of consumers.

To eliminate the anomaly between domestic and imported gas prices, and the associated negative impact on the financial stability of the sectors, the long-awaited political consensus on WACOG must be reached as soon as possible, ideally before the end of this year. oil and electricity prime minister Tabish Gohar said earlier this month’s special assistant.

The main conflicting political situation is that the government itself is committed to setting prices for the mixture of imported and local gas for some categories, such as significantly lower tariffs for other categories. For example, the government has committed a fixed rate of $ 6.5 per unit for the mixture of local and imported gas for export sectors while the cost imported at times like now exceeds $ 13 per unit.

On the other hand, the fertilizer sector has long term subsidized price commitments while the majority of residential consumers are entitled to gas prices as low as Rs130 per unit and are politically sensitive for the Imran Khan government even though WACOG works around Rs1000 per unit. Such rates are politically unacceptable, especially for Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, gas producers.

This would mean that the entire load of WACOG would be billed to three sectors like general industry to increase the cost of production and bear the brunt of the rise and compressed natural gas (CNG) which would not remain more expensive than competing gasoline. .

In a recent report, the liquid gas branch of the petroleum divisions said that RLNG’s erratic demand patterns put the LNG supply chain at risk by increasing in-line packaging to dangerous limits, resulting in high pressure and a reduction in domestic gas. In other cases, such erratic demands suddenly depleted the pack of lines, resulting in low system pressure.

Lack of adequate gas / LNG storage has exposed the gas transmission network to enormous take or payment risks (futures contracts) resulting from frequent mismatches between supply and demand due to huge variations in the projected demand and actual consumption of energy sectors for RLNG, according to the report, adding that four new RLNG-based power plants of around 5,000 MW will not be shipped on economic merit beyond 2023. L The consignment in order of merit of these four plants will be very low over the next two years and if the transport constraints are resolved, the consignment may be negligible.

The report says the Energy division has already moved away from RLNG for nuclear, coal and variable renewables, putting the entire LNG supply chain at risk. In Qatar’s old gas contracts of 900 million cubic feet per day and two long-term agreements with ENI and Gunvor of 200 mmcfd, it is very likely that Pakistan will run out of cash if urgent gas sector reforms are not companies, as 1100 mmcfd were organized on a government-to-government basis on a take-or-pay basis.

The report notes that at present, Pakistan State Oil’s total claims on Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited reached 130 billion rupees, including an additional late payment of 27 billion rupees, with 500 million cubic feet per day of underwriting or payment with Qatar Petroleum.

In the near future, receivables could increase exponentially to 900 mmcfd as there is negligible RLNG levy in the power sector which is the main consumer of RLNG and hence the collection of the sovereign guarantee. may cause GoP to fail, the report warned. He said there were structural problems in the gas sector as LNG was declared as a petroleum product as opposed to natural gas and its supply was isolated from regular distribution activities.

The report advised gas utility companies and the government to develop a political consensus on WACOG between domestic natural gas and imported RLNG to create a nationwide basket price for the whole country to create an appetite for RLNG. , as the rationalization of consumer gas prices in the country was one of the biggest obstacles to the sale of RLNG.

The report states that state-owned LNG supply chain companies face legal, operational, business and financial challenges, increased take-or-payment risks, and challenges in managing fluctuations in demand for gasoline. gas. LNG was envisioned to replace expensive petroleum products like fuel oil and high speed diesel, but due to the separation there was a shortage of gas, not RLNG. Thus, cannibalization will occur if third party access or new terminals were allowed without gas sector reforms such as deregulation of gas prices, removal of untargeted gas subsidies, unbundling of sales and control of gas. losses, the report warned.

Posted in Dawn, July 26, 2021

