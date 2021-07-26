PCE set to remain incomplete as Punjab and KP members retire – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) may remain incomplete indefinitely as its members from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to retire on Monday (today) without any sign of being replaced.

The issue of appointing ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan could not be resolved for at least a year, although the members of the ECP must be appointed within 45 days of retirement in accordance with the law.

Under the Constitution, the ECP consists of a chief electoral commissioner and four members, one from each province.

However, three of the four members of the ECP were appointed in 2016 in violation of a constitutional provision prohibiting the re-employment of senior judges within two years of retirement.

No sign of replacement in sight

One of them was former Balochistan High Court Judge Shakeel Baloch, who also retired from the ECP, and the other two members were retired Judge Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi of Punjab and the Retired Judge Irshad Qaiser of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who will complete their five-year term. term as members of the ECP on Monday.

Article 207 (2) of the Constitution provides: A person who has served as a judge of the Supreme Court or a high court may not exercise any gainful office in the service of Pakistan, not being a judicial office or quasi-judicial or the term of office of commissioner general for elections or of chairman or member of a law committee or chairman or member of the Council of Islamic Ideology, before the expiration of a period of two years after that he has ceased to exercise this function.

None of the three retired judges who were appointed members of the ECP completed the mandatory two-year period without holding any lucrative post after retirement. The most egregious case is that of retired judge Baloch who was sworn in just five days after resigning from the Balochistan High Court on July 21, 2016 and about 10 days before his retirement due date.

Likewise, retired judge Qaiser became the very first female member of the ECP within 45 days of her retirement from the Peshawar High Court on June 14, 2016.

Retired Judge Qureshi was appointed to the ECP as a member of the Punjab in July 2016, seven months before the end of the two-year post-retirement period, as he retired from the High Court of Lahore on March 5, 2015.

According to the procedure, the Prime Minister, in consultation with the leader of the opposition, sends three names for each post of member of the ECP to a parliamentary panel for confirmation and if they cannot reach a consensus, separate lists are sent to the panel for final decision.

The ECP members who were otherwise ineligible for the nomination were recruited after the then ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the opposition Pakistan People’s Party failed to reach consensus and lists Separate candidates were sent to a parliamentary panel. According to the lists of 12 names, the four successful candidates were mentioned by the PML-N as second choice candidates while two of the confirmed members were the first choice of the PPP and two were its second choice. As the panel chose the four common names, the exercise took less than two hours.

During the tenure of the current PTI government, the issue of appointing members of the Sindh and Balochistan ECP could not be resolved for a year.

The process was marked by indirect consultations between Prime Minister Imran Khan and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, the parliamentary committee’s failure to reach a decision after the two sides sent it separate lists and the controversy involving the unilateral notification of two ECP members by the government and the refusal of the then chief electoral commissioner, Judge (retd) Sardar Raza to take their oath.

Posted in Dawn, July 26, 2021

Posted in Dawn, July 26, 2021

