Boris Johnson live news: Latest updates as PM comes out of isolation





Boris Johnson Announces He Is Self-isolating BorisJohnson and Rishi Sunaks The 10-day quarantine is set to end late Monday, after the couple initially opted to participate in a pilot test program that would have allowed them to skip isolation. Public anger over the proposal forced the prime minister and chancellor to make another embarrassing U-turn last week, but the quarantine period must now end. It comes amid a backlash to the NHS 'proposed 3 percent salary increase that has been described as bitterly disappointing by the British Medical Association (BMA). Consultants in England will now be asked if they would support any industrial action against the wage offer with Dr Vishal Sharma, chairman of the BMA consultants committee, saying this shows once again how little the government values ​​dedication. and the expertise of consultants in England.



1627286473 Government has not tried to assess impact of universal credit reduction on poverty, ministers admit The government plans to move forward with its reduction in universal credit with no idea of ​​the impact it will have on applicants, ministers admitted. In response to a series of parliamentary questions submitted by the Labor Party, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) claimed that it was not possible to produce a reliable estimate of [the effect of] by removing the 20 increase in working poverty levels or child poverty. And when asked repeatedly about the effect of the cuts on regional inequalities, material deprivation, women, ethnic minorities, and levels of creditors should assume to survive, DWP Minister Will Quince admitted: No assessment has been made. been made. Tom BatchelorJuly 26, 2021 9:01 AM 1627285273 China could be blocked from UK power projects China’s state-owned nuclear power company could be blocked from all future energy projects in the UK, with ministers supposed to explore ways to prevent its involvement. The move would exclude China General Nuclear (CGN) from the consortium planning to build the $ 20 billion Sizewell C nuclear power plant on the Suffolk coast, as well as one at Bradwell-on-Sea in Essex. A Whitehall source confirmed to PA a report from the Financial Time this first revealed that the government was exploring ways to remove CGN from future projects. The move would likely fuel further tensions between the UK and China and also mark a hardening of Britain’s stance on Beijing. Tom BatchelorJuly 26, 2021 8:41 AM 1627284373 Doctors urged to consider strike over NHS pay offer Senior doctors in England are being asked if they would support strike action against the government’s proposal to raise salaries by 3 percent for staff. Number 10 said the $ 2.2 billion increase would come from the existing health services budget, but doctors say the offer is bitterly disappointing. Dr Vishal Sharma, chairman of the British Medical Associations Advisory Board, said this was another effective pay cut and once again demonstrated how little the government appreciates dedication and consultants’ expertise in England – many of whom have been brought to the brink of breaking point by the pressures of the past 18 months. He said: Consultants have given their all to lead the fight against Covid-19, some at the expense of their own health, others of their lives. And that pressure will only intensify as we begin to tackle the delay in treatment caused by the pandemic. Tom BatchelorJuly 26, 2021 8:26 AM 1627283480 Boris Johnson must end his self-isolation at Checkers Boris Johnson is due to end his self-isolation at Checkers on Monday. Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak both had to go into quarantine for 10 days following contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid. The quarantine of prime ministers at his Checkers country residence is expected to end late Monday, as are the chancellors. The couple were forced into an embarrassing U-turn after initially seeking to avoid quarantine by going for a pilot testing program that is only available to a limited number of people. Tom BatchelorJuly 26, 2021 8:11 AM 1627283323 Hello and welcome to The independents continued coverage of UK political news on Monday. Tom BatchelorJuly 26, 2021 8:08 AM

