Xi Jinping’s visit to Tibet has a message for India

Xi Jinping’s visit to Tibet last week led to some interesting thoughts.

First, the surreptitious nature of the Chinese supremo’s visit to a territory that the Chinese state keeps proclaiming as its own is unseemly. If the Chinese tried to emulate the US presidential visits to Afghanistan or Iraq over the past two decades, then this is inappropriate since we know how these two campaigns ended in ignominy.

In all likelihood, the Chinese state is on eggshells over the continuing popular unrest in Tibet and does not want to cause another explosion.

The third possibility and this is where things get even more interesting is that the PLA is not able to cover its supreme leader one hundred percent, which shows shortcomings in its external defense against the India as well as in its internal defense against Tibetans and Uyghurs. The hacks in India will obviously try to counter it by indulging in intrigues concerning the visit of PM Modi the day before the festival in the area of ​​Barahiti some time ago. And this is where the catch lies.

If the PLA is so keen on keeping Xi Jinping’s visit a secret, it says a lot about China’s deep weaknesses on its Tibetan borders, not to mention the essential equivalence between Indian and Chinese anxieties. If there is this equivalence, it further belies all the Chinese bluster about its strength against India. Before I say more about Tibet, let me just say that visits by Indian VVIPs to border areas, including that of the President and Prime Minister, are generally high profile, even in so-called disturbed areas. President Kovind’s upcoming visit to Jammu, even in light of the recent irritants at the Jammu border, speaks volumes about India’s confidence and the particular composure to which its politicians and people have grown accustomed. which is sort of a sign of deep trust, albeit with the characteristic Indian fatalism.

I now come to perhaps the most salient aspect of the visit, regarding India’s strategy. Besides Lhasa, Xi Jinping has chosen to focus his visit on Nyingchi and the nearby site where the Chinese have started to build a giant dam on the Brahmaputra. The symbolism is quite blunt, in that the Chinese state sends a message to India that Arunachal and Southeast Tibet is where the PLA sees an advantage over India, and that he is also ready to use the waters of the Brahmaputra as a weapon of war. This is not a surprise to either the Indian army or the central government, which is why, for almost a decade now, the Indian army has chosen to create additional divisions in Arunachal rather than on the central or Ladakh borders against the PLA.

This is also the reason why the Border Roads Organization has four working groups operating in Arunachal versus two in Ladakh. The central government, to its credit, has also been shrewd in seeking peace with insurgent groups in the northeast ranging from the Bodos to the Nagas. While much remains to be done to bring political stability and peace to the northeast, Assam’s transformation from a troubled border state into a dynamic engine of India’s eastward orientation policy shows how the often-maligned India’s system is usually able to respond to broad interest and bring them into the mainstream.

That being said, I am sure that the Indian armed forces and the central government, through its various entities, are developing scenarios to counter the PLA in the northeast. While there is still significant work to be done in basic mobility-related infrastructure, the many axes of operations offer equal opportunities for use vis-à-vis the PLA. Certain areas such as the fishtail in the far east as well as parts of the Tawang region are of particular concern, but in military campaigns it is impossible to defend every inch, and this is true for China and the ‘India. So, if we get hit in some areas of the northeast as I pointed out, there are other areas, where we can draw more than equal blood from the opponent. Witnessing hours and days of war games at various staff colleges in India and simply listening to various retired Indian Army officers provides an in-depth look at every hillock in the border of Arunachal gives great confidence in the gains that we will achieve. do against the opponent.

I will also note that there has been a radical change in our infrastructure in the northeast. When I first went to places like Baisakhi and the Sapper Camp in the years before the 1971 war, there was still no Farakka Dam and Guwahati was connected by a metric gauge line propelled to steam. While one is of course impressed with China’s progress in building infrastructure in Tibet, we must also be aware of the peculiar geography on our side of the border. As a nation, while we may lament that we should have started building 10 years ago, we as a nation and people must treat the world as it is today, rather than what it would have. could be.

After discussing the northeast, let’s focus on Ladakh and the western border of Tibet. What I understand from my admittedly limited resources is that the Indian military is now in a relatively advantageous position compared to the PLA. The massive deployment of multiple defensive and offensive formations, including mechanized ones, and their deployment signify an offensive posture on our side, which is beginning to worry the PLA. I can assume that the Indian, through his military deployment especially in Ladakh and in communications, both through military channels, as well as through the Foreign Ministry, is now preparing for an offensive posture. This position of support in Ladakh creates deep anxiety within the Palestinian Authority and the Central Committee in Beijing, which is the real reason Xi Jinping was rushed to Nyingchi.

I think we come to a series of critical decision points from the end of August until the third week of September. During this period, there will be an intensification of mutual maneuvers between the two armies, and the PLA is increasingly concerned about the repetition of last year’s actions by the Indian army which reversed the situation. end of August ; it’s just that this time it’s going to be on a broader and deeper front, with India’s mechanized formations playing a more militant role. In addition, we can feel that the Indian army has carried out some preventive maneuvers in the central sector, which could give us an additional advantage. In short, therefore, I think, we are in a position of strength in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh while having some weaknesses in Arunachal.

All that being said, the Indian army and the PLA are truly instruments for their respective states, and their maneuvers are just the nuance in the wider communication between the two countries. So I would pay attention to interactions between political leaders and ministers on both sides by the third week of August. I also want to make it clear that very high-level interactions between the top leaders are clearly within the realm of the possible, perhaps not in August-September, but towards the end of the year, when the winter snows would have lowers temperatures, both literally and figuratively.

As someone who has served long terms on the borders of India, I am confident in the capabilities of my army and in the resolve of my nation. At the same time, I don’t want India to be propelled by the “cult of the offensive”. A mature state like ours has various options, kinetic and otherwise. These are deployed in a particular board, and we should leave room for the other options to play their role. This gives us time to consolidate while also allowing us to assess the vulnerabilities of other parties. To paraphrase a particularly popular political slogan, Khela Hobe, one way or the other!

