Creation of a new large artificial forest in Punjab





ISLAMABAD: The climate change ministry would assist the government of Punjab in establishing a new large artificially extended forest in accordance with the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A ministry official informed this correspondent that Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired an online meeting on July 12 in which he called on Punjab’s Forestry and Wildlife Minister Sibtain Khan to prepare to establish a new artificial forest on the model of Changa Manga, planted by British foresters in 1866.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar and other senior officials. He said the prime minister wants the provincial government to establish a new forest as part of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project to increase forest cover in the country.

The new forest would be the first of its kind after independence, but it will also need a lot of resources, commitment and concerted effort to translate the idea into reality. This project is likely to generate thousands of green jobs, especially for young people. Ongoing projects initiated during the coronavirus pandemic have already generated 80,000 green jobs across the country. The government plans to provide green jobs to at least one million young people over the next few years.

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, said his ministry is providing full support to provincial governments to implement the green initiatives introduced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

We want provincial governments to take full ownership of projects such as the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami, Clean and Green Pakistan and Protected Areas Initiatives. The creation of new planted forests is a reproduction of what we have already done in Khyber-Pakhtoonkhawa province, he said.

